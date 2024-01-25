Where to Find My Stats, Rankings, Content, Models and Data 📈 👀
A clearinghouse of all the different cool/useful stuff I keep on Substack.
It can be difficult to keep track of all the different things that get posted to a Substack — to say nothing of the things I’m always updating in the background — so I’m hoping this can serve as a useful navigational tool, as well as a place to share data and content that you may not have seen or known about. (That’s especially true since I am now back on Substack in a more regular capacity.)
(Note: This will be a living document that I’ll add to as I create more stuff.)
Table of Contents
⏱️ = Interactive/data updates daily (or near-daily)
Basketball 🏀
NBA Forecast (explainer) ⏱️
NBA Estimated RAPTOR player ratings and Wins Above Replacement (data) ⏱️
Hockey 🏒
NHL Meta-Forecast ⏱️ (FYI: this is where I combine a bunch of forecasts into one)
PWHL Power Rankings and game forecasts (explainer)
Football 🏈
NFL team Elo Ratings (data) ⏱️
Baseball ⚾
Wins Above Replacement data via the JEFFBAGWELL* method ⏱️
Auto Racing 🏁
NASCAR driver stat leaderboards (I plan to update this more regularly in 2024)
Other Stuff 🤷
Weekly Round-Ups (This is where I collect all the things I wrote from the previous week, plus my favorite things that I read/saw/listened to/played.)
My playlists of old games/sporting events on YouTube:
NBA Consensus Plus/Minus data (This is old, from before I calculated Estimated RAPTOR, and I probably won’t be updating it.)
Statgeekery: One of my favorite tags from the old PFR Blog, I reserve the right to put the especially geeky content here.
Where to find me 😊
Neil’s Substack (that’s here!!)
