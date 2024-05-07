🏀 2024 WNBA Elo Power Rankings 📈
Power ratings for every WNBA team this season.
The following table is a list of WNBA teams with their Elo ratings for the 2024 season. (Note: This is basic Elo, so no adjustments for trades, injuries, etc. for the moment.)
Table of Contents
Win probabilities and point spreads for today’s games
🏀 2024 WNBA Elo ratings and forecast 📈
🏀 Today's games 👀
TBD.
Filed under: WNBA, Elo ratings
Thanks for reading Neil’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.