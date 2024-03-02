📈2023-24 NBA Elo Ratings 🏀
Power ratings for every NBA team this season.
The following table is a list of NBA teams with their Elo ratings for the 2023-24 season. (Note: This is basic Elo, so no adjustments for trades, injuries, etc. for the moment.) Find the data here. Also, check out my more detailed NBA Forecast model here.
Table of Contents
🏀 2023-24 NBA Elo ratings and form report 📈
🏀 Today's games 👀
Filed under: NBA, Elo ratings
Hi - Thank you so much for this! How often is this page updated?