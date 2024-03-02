🏀2023-24 NBA Estimated RAPTOR Player Ratings and Wins Above Replacement 🦖
Do you miss the old FiveThirtyEight RAPTOR ratings? I sure do. But while those are no longer updating via Disney (I don’t know their long-term future fate), I have taken it upon myself to create the next best thing — a more basic version of RAPTOR that uses pace-adjusted box-score and on-vs-off data to estimate what the more full-fledged model (with player tracking/etc) would have said about a player.
You can find that stat — and many others — for every player not only in 2023-24, but also going back to the ABA merger (since 1976-77), here:
And here are the 2023-24 season leaders in Wins Above Replacement:
🏀2023-24 NBA Estimated RAPTOR leaderboard 🦖
For those interested, I recreated the 1997-2013 (i.e., pre-player tracking) version of RAPTOR via regression, added a mild position adjustment and a team adjustment such that each team’s efficiency gap vs. league average on offense or defense is equal to 4.5 times the minute-weighted average of its players’ ratings on either side of the ball (to account for score effects). The result is a fairly basic “statistical plus-minus” model that had a correlation of 0.89 with “full” RAPTOR from 2014-2023.
I’ll probably be using these throughout the season in my NBA writing, so feel free to hit me with comments/suggestions/etc. about the ratings.
Thank you, this is awesome! Is there any way to sort by highest and lowest raptor by player for only the current season?
You absolute legend - I was devastated to learn Disney had pulled the plug on RAPTOR, and a desperate, borderline hopeless Google search brought me here. This is exactly what I was looking for.
I've done enough social science to regard a correlation of .89 as extraordinary, and if you care to update your spreadsheet regularly I anticipate I will be using it a LOT this season - at least until the real thing gets back up and running. Thank you!!