All throughout the inaugural PWHL season, I will be tracking each team's power ranking using using Elo ratings, a statistical system that estimates a team's quality over time based on its results, adjusted for scoring margins, game locations and the strength of its opponents. (For more about how it works, click here.)

Using the win probabilities from Elo, here are predictions for the next week of games:

Filed under: PWHL, Hockey, Elo ratings