Throughout the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, I’ll be updating the following table to keep tabs on the fastest drivers in the sport, week in and week out. For more information about how it works, scroll down. If you just want the TL:DR? Every driver is assigned points based on how they finish, and I track their average points per race (relative to average) with weight also given to previous seasons.

🏁 2024 NASCAR Cup Series driver ratings 🚗

How it works

The basis of this system is my Adjusted Points index (Pts+) metric. Adjusted Points gives credit to drivers for finishing in each position, based on the following curve:

The average of those points per race is then scaled relative to the Cup Series norm, so that an average driver is always 100.

The driver rankings then look at this across multiple seasons, in the manner of the classic “Marcel” projection system. (I used a version of this for my 2024 NASCAR season preview as well.) The following weights are applied to a driver’s total races and Pts+ from each season:

2024 season weight: 6.0

2023 season weight: 2.4

2022 season weight: 1.2

2021 season weight: 0.4

The ratings are “padded” with about 23 races of a 53.6 Pts+ index as well, so that the following formula is used:

Rating = (6.0*2024 Races*2024 Pts Index + 2.4*2023 Races*2023 Pts Index +1.2*2022 Races*2022 Pts Index +0.4*2021 Races*2021 Pts Index + 23*53.6) / (6.0*2024 Races + 2.4*2023 Races +1.2*2022 Races +0.4*2021 Races + 23)

The result is a rating that uses multiple seasons’ worth of data — giving more weight to 2024 — while regressing small-sample drivers toward a low Pts+ index.

