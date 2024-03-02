📉2023-24 NHL Team Elo Ratings & Goals Above Replacement Player Ratings🏒
Power ratings and forecasts for every NHL team and player this season.
The following page contains a list of NHL teams with their Elo ratings and projected wins for the 2023-24 season. It also features Goals Above Replacement data, which is described (and available for download) here. And the meta-forecast at the bottom pulls projections from the following sources: FanDuel, Hockey-Reference, Numberfire, MoneyPuck and Matt Harvey. Find the Elo data here. Also, check out the NBA, MLB and NFL versions.
Navigate to…
🏒 2023-24 NHL Elo ratings and win projections📉
🏒 Today's schedule 👀
❄️ 2023-24 NHL Goals Above Replacement leaderboard 🏒
🏒 2023-24 NHL Meta-Forecast 📊
Filed under: NHL, Elo ratings, Hockey
Neil’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.