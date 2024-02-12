The following table is a list of NFL teams with their Elo ratings and projected wins for the 2023 season. (Note: This is basic Elo, so no adjustments for quarterbacks, etc. for the moment.) Find the data here. Also, check out the MLB version here and the NHL version here. Scroll further for projections for upcoming games, and schedule-adjusted Expected Points Added (EPA) rankings for each team.

Table of Contents

🏈 2023 NFL Elo ratings and win projections 🏈

Upcoming NFL games

2023 NFL schedule-adjusted Expected Points Added rankings

Filed under: NFL, Elo ratings