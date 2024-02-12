📈2023 NFL Elo Ratings, Projections and Expected Points Added Rankings🏈
Power ratings, rankings and forecasts for every NFL team this season.
The following table is a list of NFL teams with their Elo ratings and projected wins for the 2023 season. (Note: This is basic Elo, so no adjustments for quarterbacks, etc. for the moment.) Find the data here. Also, check out the MLB version here and the NHL version here. Scroll further for projections for upcoming games, and schedule-adjusted Expected Points Added (EPA) rankings for each team.
Table of Contents
🏈 2023 NFL Elo ratings and win projections 🏈
Upcoming NFL games
2023 NFL schedule-adjusted Expected Points Added rankings
Filed under: NFL, Elo ratings
Thanks for reading Neil’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
📈2023 NFL Elo Ratings, Projections and Expected Points Added Rankings🏈
Your work is really good, especially considering that 538 is no longer around. Do you have any links to ELO ratings from previous weeks, just as a way of seeing how teams have improved or regressed? I know that on 538 they had it so that you could look at rankings from previous weeks/years?
How are you deriving your PPG Ratings for Elo and the Andy Dolphin Ratings? Thanks (Sorry if I overlooked that somewhere).