The Week That Was (Feb. 26-Mar. 1, 2024)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
  
Neil Paine
📉2023-24 NHL Team Elo Ratings & Goals Above Replacement Player Ratings🏒
Ratings and forecasts for every NHL team and player this season.
  
Neil Paine
🏀2023-24 NBA Estimated RAPTOR Player Ratings and Wins Above Replacement 🦖
Do you miss the old FiveThirtyEight RAPTOR ratings? I sure do. But while those are no longer updating via Disney (I don’t know their long-term future…
  
Neil Paine
30
📈2023-24 NBA Elo Ratings 🏀
Power ratings for every NBA team this season.
  
Neil Paine
4
🏀 2023-24 NBA Forecast 📈
Track how I'm forecasting every team’s chance to make — and win — the NBA Finals, all season long.
  
Neil Paine
How Good Will Caitlin Clark Be In the WNBA Right Away?
Let's look at how quickly WNBA No. 1 draft picks develop into stars.
  
Neil Paine

February 2024

Who Is the NBA’s Most Underrated Player (And Is It Herb Jones)?
Let's look at which players have flown under the radar the most this season.
  
Neil Paine
7
When Will Caitlin Clark Break The All-Time Scoring Record?
Let's track Clark’s progress against both Kelsey Plum and Pete Maravich’s all-time records for points.
  
Neil Paine
🏒 2024 PWHL Power Rankings and Game Predictions ❄️
Tracking the PWHL's best (and worst) teams all season long.
  
Neil Paine
1
The 10 Best Canadian NHL Teams of the Stanley Cup Drought Era
Canada's 31-year dry spell could end this year, but let's appreciate the teams that came closest to stopping it earlier.
  
Neil Paine
Anthony Kim Is Back. How Good Could He Have Been?
At age 38, the reclusive Kim is finally set to play again for the first time since 2012.
  
Neil Paine
Does Cody Bellinger’s Return Save the Cubs’ 2024 Potential?
Chicago had been one of the most underrated teams of 2023, but will that matter for 2024?
  
Neil Paine
