Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Thunder addresses fans during the championship parade and rally on June 24, 2025 in Oklahoma City. (Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

If there was any doubt that the NBA now belongs to Generation Z, the Oklahoma City Thunder erased it for good last month when they won the first (of many?) championships for the franchise with its current core. Almost all of OKC’s key players are Zoomers, including team cornerstones Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (born 1998), Jalen Williams (2001) and Chet Holmgren (2002) — part of Gen Z’s 87.4 percent share of Thunder playoff minutes, easily the all-time record for an NBA champ.

As my pal

pointed out before the Thunder-Pacers NBA Finals, that series

no matter what, in terms of average minute-weighted age. And technically, the 2024 Boston Celtics were actually the first Zoomer champ in terms of their share of playoff minutes going to that generation (50.5 percent), despite the prominent performances of Millennials Jrue Holiday, Derrick White, Al Horford and Kristaps Porziņģis. However you count it, the torch has now been fully passed.

But when did it start to feel inevitable? And furthermore, when did Millennials first claim the league for themselves — and Gen X or Boomers before them? Let’s dig into the NBA’s generational timeline and see how each player cohort rose, peaked and ultimately passed the baton to the stars of the future.