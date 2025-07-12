The Week That Was (July 7-11, 2025)
Apologies for skipping last week’s post — but we’re back again this weekend.
What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
🏀 The Death of the Wild NBA Offseason - Remember the NBA’s summers of wild, star-driven chaos? I quantified how much recent CBA restrictions and second-apron penalties have made those a thing of the past, with no 10+ WAR players and just five 5+ WAR players changing teams this offseason.
⚾ Which All-Stars Tend to Stay All-Stars? - Congratulations, 2025 MLB All-Stars — you’re part of an elite club… for now. But how long will you stay elite? I looked at the odds of making it back to the Midsummer Classic based on such factors as age, track record and position.
🏀 The Rise and Fall of NBA Generations - With the Thunder’s Zoomer-heavy title run, Gen Z has officially taken over the NBA — just as Millennials did before them, and Gen X before that. I traced each generation’s rise and fall through NBA history, showing how long they held power and when the next wave began to take over.
🏒 From adding talent to losing captains: NHL teams that changed the most this offseason - I used three-year weighted Goals Above Replacement to track offseason value shifts: Despite an offseason of less big-time player movement than usual, teams like the Sharks, Ducks and Kraken added the most GAR talent via smart veteran additions and few key losses, while the Stars, Oilers and Leafs lost major contributors and took big hits to their rosters heading into 2025-26.
⚾ Is MLB Due for a Second Half — and October — of Parity? - Despite prediction and betting markets giving the Dodgers 30 percent title odds, this year’s weak group of top first-half teams suggests we could be headed for chaos more in line with parity-filled seasons of the past. With no dominant favorites and a deep middle class, 2025 might end up being one of those classic unpredictable Octobers from an earlier era.
🏈 Can Oklahoma Finally Be Good on Both Offense and Defense? - The Sooners have long struggled to sync up offensive and defensive excellence in the same season, usually featuring wide gaps between the two sides of the ball year after year. But with transfer QB John Mateer and a reunited OC on board, plus a strong returning core on D, 2025 might finally be the year both sides click — and OU finally rejoins the playoff race.
🏁 Is Shane van Gisbergen already NASCAR’s best road-course racer ever? -Fresh off another Chicago win, Shane van Gisbergen has a strong case as the most dominant road-course racer on a per-race basis in NASCAR history, with the best win percentage and Driver Rating ever. Whether he ranks above all-timers like Jeff Gordon, Cale Yarborough or Marcos Ambrose depends on your metric of choice, but SVG has already done enough to earn a spot in the GOAT conversation.
🏁🎧 SVGoated - In this week’s episode of Podracing,and I broke down SVG’s sweep in Chicago — winning both the Xfinity and Cup races — including the late caution that helped seal the deal. Then we dove into my story making the case for SVG (and a few others) as NASCAR’s greatest road-course racer, previewed Sonoma — where SVG is, of course, the big favorite — updated the In-Season Challenge bracket odds, and made our one-and-done picks.
🎧 Numbers & Words - A Multisport Survey of Thibodeaus with Neil Paine - My friendwas kind enough to invite me on his new podcast Phantom Island to talk about coaches who were fired after taking their teams to a “final four” appearance — and how those moves tend to work out.
Programming Note: Check out my NASCAR driver ratings page for updating probabilities of each driver to advance through — and win — the inaugural In-Season Challenge:
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
🏈 Behind the Comeback: Christian McCaffrey, Dak Prescott, and the Cost of Playing Again by
-
🏈 Searching for a place like Nebraska by
🏈 College Football 26 realignment ideas by
🏀 Celtic Salary Shedding Summer by
🏀 Data on the NBA's Achilles Injury Epidemic byand ▶️ Why NBA Players Keep Tearing Their Achilles, Explained by
🏀 Adam Silver Did It // Don't blame the owners for New CBA parity; This is Adam Silver's league by
🏀 No one loves tournament expansion by
🏀 Caitlin Clark’s first 50 WNBA games revealed her passing skill — and room for growth by
🏀 There Will Be Heaves by
🏀 NBA Talent Show // Does the NBA have the Star Power to Support Expansion? by
🏀 SLAM Magazine Review - April 1998 by
⚾▶️ Moneyball Was Supposed to Kill the Human Eye - The Opposite is Happening by Michael MacKelvie
⚾ The swan song is playing for National & American Leagues by
⚾ Uncle Q’s Playbook for Life: A Tribute to the Man Who Cheered Loudest in the Smallest Parks by
⚾ Ballplayers Reject The Dropped Third Strike Rule by
⚾▶️ The Unfixable Flaw Of Baseball's "Best" Team by Pesky Talk (Note: Reminds me of something I’ve been saying about the Yankees for years…)
⚾ The Most Notable & Egregious All-Star Snubs by
⚾▶️ GUYS Episode 19: Underrated 2000's Guys by Game Winning RBI
⚾ The 1984 Andre Dawson Blank Check by
🏒 Do Analytics Darlings Scale Up the Lineup? by
-
⚽ Diogo Jota made it the '90s again through science or magic by
🙄▶️ Before Emojis Disappear by HINT
🎶 The Return of the "Elderly" Pop Star // Or, how 40 is the new 20 by
🎶 Can TikTok Revive Classic Songs? A Statistical Analysis of Social Media Virality by
💧 The Water Cooler Giant Primo Brands: When Customer Service Signs Off as 'Joseph Stalin' by
🧠 Dead Substack Theory is coming ... // Thoughts arising from the Velvet Sundown and AI content in general by
₿ Bitcoin on the Balance Sheet: Why Companies Are Turning to Crypto as a Treasury Strategy by Patrick Boyle
🎉 The Death of Partying in the U.S.A.—and Why It Matters by
Neil’s Substack Throwback of the Week:
Old YouTube Game of the Week
1997 MLB All-Star Game
Music to Play Us Out
School House Rock! 30th Anniversary Edition songs (Note: Charles Cornell reminded me just how great these songs all are!)
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
