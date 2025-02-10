Introducing a new way to keep tabs on the fastest drivers. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Throughout the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, I’ll be updating the following table to keep tabs on the fastest drivers in the sport, week in and week out. For more information about how it works, scroll down. If you just want the TL:DR? Every driver is assigned points based on how they finish, and I track their average points per race (relative to average) with weight also given to previous seasons — and also changing weights by track similarity — to predict performance at this week’s upcoming track.

As a new twist for 2025, the overall rankings are based on a rolling average of NASCAR’s official Driver Rating metric, with modifications for each track type.

🏁 2025 NASCAR Cup Series driver ratings 🚗

How it works

Rolling Driver Ratings

These ratings work in a fashion similar to the rolling NFL quarterback ratings I helped develop for FiveThirtyEight. Each driver is assigned a base rating and a track type-specific modified rating before each race, which are blended together to predict his or her Driver Rating in that race. After the race, the base and track type ratings are adjusted by weighting their actual driver rating from the race into their previous rating.

Specifically, each driver’s rating and modifier are updated via:

Rating_new = update_rate*race_Driver_Rating + (1 - update_rate)*Rating_old

The update rates are as follows:

To make predictions before each race, we blend base ratings with track type-modified ratings like so:

Predicted_Driver_Rating = blend_rate*track_modifier + (1 - blend_rate)*base_rating

Here are the specific blend rates:

Finally, there are special rules for dealing with new drivers and transitions between seasons. When a driver makes his or her debut (whether overall or on a particular track type), they are assigned a pre-race rating of 45.0 for both their base and track modifier. To begin a new season, a driver’s base rating and modifiers for ovals and short tracks are simply their last rating from the previous season in each category, but we regress his/her restrictor plate modifier toward the mean of 70.0 by 25 percent, and their road-course modifier toward the mean of 70.0 by 5 percent.

Adjusted Points+ Index

One mainstay of this system is my Adjusted Points index (Pts+) metric. Adjusted Points gives credit to drivers for finishing in each position, based on the following curve:

The average of those points per race is then scaled relative to the Cup Series norm, so that an average driver is always 100.

Track Scouting Ratings (2025 version coming soon!)

The driver rankings then look at this across multiple seasons, in the manner of the classic “Marcel” projection system. (I used a version of this for my 2024 NASCAR season preview as well.) The following weights are applied to a driver’s total races and Pts+ from each season:

2025 season weight: 6.0

2024 season weight: 2.4

2023 season weight: 1.2

2022 season weight: 0.4

The result is a rating that uses multiple seasons’ worth of data — giving more weight to 205 — while regressing small-sample drivers toward a low Pts+ index.

For this week’s track projections, I also use a 6-3-1 weighting scheme for each driver’s performance at each track, where races at that specific track receive a weight of 6, primary similar tracks get a weight of 3 and secondary similar tracks get a weight of 1. Those are combined with the recency weighting from the overall ratings to get ratings at each track. The “Diff.” category represents the gap between weighted projected performance at that track and the driver’s overall rating. (This will tell you who does better at this track than usual.)

Filed under: NASCAR