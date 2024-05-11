Getty Images

In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on. Let me know what you think about the format in the comments (or email me!), and if there are running sections you’d like to see on a regular basis.

What I did this week

Stealing a bit from Will Leitch’s newsletter format, here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.

Some interesting things I read/watched this week

Chart of the week

Ahead of Saturday’s MLB debut for Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, I wanted to look at where he ranks among the most hyped pitching prospects from throughout history. Here’s a plot of Fielding Independent Pitching against relative age (versus the minor-league competition) for every No. 1 pick starter in MLB draft history, with a minimum of 10 appearances in the minors, before they made their MLB debut:

With a ridiculously low FIP of 1.13 in the minors, Skenes has been even more dominant than Stephen Strasburg was (1.74) before he got to the major leagues. Now, Strasburg did it while facing older competition — but either way, it’s clear that Skenes and Strasburg stand alone atop of the list of top-pick pitching prospects in this regard. If Skenes’ debut is anything like Strasburg’s, watch out! Which brings us to…

Old YouTube game (s) of the week

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Washington Nationals, June 8, 2010

Music to play us out

“Twisted Reality” - Gitaroo Man OST

Filed under: Weekly Round-up