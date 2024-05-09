Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers have been as unstoppable as advertised — but a team’s dominance in May doesn’t mean much by October. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Going into 2024, we knew the Los Angeles Dodgers would be a juggernaut. They had just added the best player on the planet, Shohei Ohtani, while sprucing up the rotation with Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and James Paxton, snagging the underrated Teoscar Hernandez to fill out the lineup, and churning out even more prospects (like Andy Pages and Landon Knack) from the minors. This team looked scary from the get-go.

But somehow, L.A. has exceeded even those high expectations early this season. After sweeping the Atlanta Braves — the other major candidate for “best team in baseball” status — by a combined score of 20-6 this past weekend, the Dodgers have MLB’s best run differential and top Elo rating, best World Series odds (21%) and two of the three best players in baseball by WAR (with Mookie Betts and Ohtani sandwiched around George Brett Bobby Witt Jr.).

And yet, manager Dave Roberts was careful not to inflate the value of a sweep in early May, even if it was against a longtime rival.

“You could argue that [the Braves are] the best team on paper. Certainly you can,” Roberts said. “That’s a team we definitely look at potentially seeing in October, if we’re fortunate.”

Roberts knows better because he’s been here before, time and again. The Dodgers’ current Elo rating (1569) might be the best in the majors right now, but L.A. was at 1574 through 38 games last year, 1588 in 2022, 1572 in 2021 and 1588 in 2020. Obviously, in only one of those seasons — the latter, which was a shortened season anyway — did the Dodgers actually win the World Series, which speaks to the disconnect between a team playing well at this point in the season and achieving its ultimate goal.

The Dodgers aren’t alone in that regard. Excluding the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, 17 previous teams in the wild-card era (since 1995) posted an Elo of 1565 or higher through the first 38 games of the season. Of those, just two — the 1998 New York Yankees and 2016 Chicago Cubs — went on to win the World Series, with three more — the 1996 Braves, 2003 Yankees and 2019 Houston Astros — reaching the Fall Classic but losing once they got there. The rest found a way to fall short earlier in the postseason or, in the case of the 2002 Seattle Mariners, to not even make the playoffs at all.

Los Angeles did, however, just crack a 1565 Elo through 38 games in three straight seasons and failed to win a title in any of them, the first time that happened since the Cubs of 1909-1911. If L.A. falls short again this year, they’ll be the first team ever to squander this many hot regular season starts in a row in MLB history.

But what’s the alternative if you’re the Dodgers? Not winning a bunch of games in the regular season? How would that make things better? It’s not like you can “save up” your wins for October.

And certainly, if a team that added Ohtani fell flat early instead of dominating, we in the media would crush them for that as well. Because we all tend to take their regular-season success for granted, the Dodgers are kind of in a no-win situation here. No matter how well they play early on, their season will be judged almost entirely by what they do over a four-week span 5 months from now.

It’s a tough spot to be in, but that’s the reality of a baseball world where the postseason makes up more of a team’s season — and its legacy — than ever before. Let’s also be honest, the Dodgers bring this kind of thing on themselves by acquiring so many superstars and carrying one of the game’s highest payrolls. Big-ticket, big-market squads always invite big scrutiny.

Of course, Los Angeles could make these early season successes feel more enjoyable if they just won more in the postseason, as much easier as that’s said than done. Because the Dodgers haven’t consistently cracked that code yet, for all the dollars and talent they’ve thrown at the problem, these regular-season wins are always going to feel hollow on a certain level — or at the very least, like the appetizer for a main course that may or may not ever come.

So, strange as it sounds, only in October will we know how to judge L.A.’s dominance in May. By then, we’ll know whether it hinted at the potential of a champion, or if it was merely setting up the same story we’ve seen from this team many times before.

Filed under: Baseball