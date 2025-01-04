In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on. Let me know what you think about the format in the comments (or email me!), and if there are running sections you’d like to see on a regular basis.

What I did this week

Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance. (This week was a little light again with the New Year’s holiday 🎇🍾)

Some interesting things I read/watched this week

A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week.

Old YouTube game of the week

The Snow Bowl (Notre Dame Football vs Penn State, 1992)

Music to play us out

“Good Thing” - Zedd (with Kehlani)

Filed under: Weekly Round-up