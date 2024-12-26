Boston Celtics SF Jayson Tatum shoots a 3-pointer over Milwaukee Bucks SG AJ Green in the second quarter of a game on Dec. 6, 2024. (Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The ongoing discourse about the state of NBA basketball — specifically, its disappointing TV ratings, and how prevailing playing styles might contribute to that — remains a subject of heavy debate in media circles. On ESPN last week, Brian Windhurst said the NBA was “out of balance” due to the proliferation of 3-pointers in the game today. And here’s “Inside the NBA” talking about the matter last Thursday night:

For years, the argument against teams taking so many threes has been aesthetic: whether through retired players lamenting stylistic changes since their era, the (somewhat dubious) assertion that every team is running the same offense, or just that a heavier dose of 3s automatically creates more missed shots — which is admittedly a bad look for the best hoopers on the planet.

The argument for the three, however, was simple: It’s math.

The simple fact is that teams need only shoot 33 percent on 3-pointers to break even (in terms of points per shot attempt) against 50 percent on 2-pointers. With the “nerds” gaining more and more influence in front offices — and that influence filtering down into coaching decisions — this math began to rule the tactics of the sport. And for good reason! If the goal is winning, and efficiency drives winning, it makes no sense to risk your job by doing sub-optimal things just because some crusty old-heads on TV with no skin in the game said to.

This is why 3-point attempts have taken over the game in recent years. To show how much, I’ll re-print my chart from last week’s story:

But nothing stays static for long in professional sports. As the league’s brain trusts encouraged more and more threes, the efficiency of each shot type changed — and while 3-pointers have averaged a relatively steady level of points per field goal attempt for nearly two decades now, the 2-pointer has rapidly become more efficient, to the point that it has caught up to (if not surpassed) the efficiency of a 3-pointer:

This is even more the case when we consider that it’s much easier to get fouled attempting a 2-pointer than a 3-pointer. According to data from PBPstats, teams are drawing approximately 16.4 free throw attempts per game on 2-point shots this season, compared with just 1.1 per game from 3-point shots. That’s why, after accounting for free throws, the league’s True Shooting Percentage on 2-pointers (58.4 in 2024-25) is significantly higher than on 3-pointers (54.3 percent) — a gap that has been growing for more than a half-decade now:

There are still other considerations to think about when judging the merits of the typical three versus a two. The defense tends to rebound missed 3-pointers at a higher rate (76 percent this season, versus 68 percent for a missed 2-pointer), but opposing offensive efficiency after missed twos is higher than off of missed threes. (Then again, when the offense rebounds a missed two, it scores with higher second-chance efficiency.)

We can account for all of these by breaking down the share of 2- and 3-point attempt possessions that fall into each type of outcome — made shot, foul, miss with an offensive or defensive rebound — and track both the offense’s efficiency across those situations, but also the opponent’s efficiency on the next possession based on how it begins. Here’s a plot of average NBA net rating across those possession pairs for both 2- and 3-pointers:

Both sets of net ratings look extremely high — higher than any team in the league this season, in fact — but remember, this only looks at possessions conditional on a field goal attempt being tried. Turnovers are impossible for the offense under those conditions, while subsequent opponent possessions include every outcome. The league’s average non-turnover offensive rating this season is 129.1, compared with an average overall offensive rating of 113.1. (Incidentally, this is a good illustration of why the impact of turnovers shouldn’t be minimized!)

Anyway, with that disclaimer out of the way, we see that the average net rating from a 3-point attempt is down significantly over the past decade (if slightly up in recent years), while the net rating from 2-point attempts has been rising since 2017-18 and is currently at its highest level since at least 2000-01.

The big takeaway seems to be that, no matter how deep we want to drill down, the average 2-point shot is currently more efficient than the average 3-point attempt.

Of course, now we get to talk about all of the fun nuances around that trend.

It’s probably no coincidence that the rise of 2-point efficiency mirrors the uptick in 3-point attempts as a share of all field goal attempts. There is a good argument to be had that spacing the floor with 3-point threats has enabled twos to become far more efficient than they were in an earlier era of the game. There’s also the discussion of where the twos went away from:

The data is clear that all of the extra 3-balls in today’s NBA came, to a large degree, at the expense of inefficient long 2s — not close-range shots. Attempts within 3 feet of the basket are only slightly down this season from where they were in 1999-2000, and they were higher than that level as recently as a half-decade ago. Meanwhile, shots between 10 feet and the 3-point line have gone from occupying 39 percent of all field goal attempts to just 14 percent in the span of a quarter-century.

So finding the right balance between 2- and 3-pointers isn’t an easy task. Just as transitioning from twos to threes involved mostly the low-hanging fruit of turning long twos into threes, asking teams to dial back on the threes and start taking more twos would probably require adding more of those old inefficient shots — quickly killing the two’s newfound efficiency edge over the three.

However, there is a game theory to all of this. In the long run and over a large enough sample of games and shots, an equilibrium ought to be achievable between twos and threes, whereby neither type of shot has a demonstrable edge in efficiency over the other.

Right now, both shots have near-equal efficiency when we only consider the shots themselves. But when we factor in fouls drawn, or offensive rebounding, or the opponent’s subsequent efficiency, twos currently have a demonstrable edge over threes. I’m not sure if that fully means we have reached Peak 3-Pointer™, but it does mean that teams might need to adjust their strategies to add back in a bit more twos — until the pendulum swings back too far the other way, and threes need to make their own comeback.

Filed under: NBA, Basketball