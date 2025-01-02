In the spirit of BracketMatrix, the following page contains a composite of probabilities to make the Round of 68 for the 2024-25 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament. The current component forecast models are from: ESPN Analytics, Bart Torvik, TeamRankings and PlayoffStatus.com. If you know of additional NCAA tourney forecasts, email me and I’ll see about adding them to the composite.

🏀 2024-25 NCAA Tournament Meta-Forecast 📊

Filed under: College Basketball