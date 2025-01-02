🏀2024-25 NCAA Tournament Meta-Forecast 📊
Track each Division I men's basketball team's odds to make the NCAA tourney field.
In the spirit of BracketMatrix, the following page contains a composite of probabilities to make the Round of 68 for the 2024-25 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament. The current component forecast models are from: ESPN Analytics, Bart Torvik, TeamRankings and PlayoffStatus.com.1 If you know of additional NCAA tourney forecasts, email me and I’ll see about adding them to the composite.
🏀 2024-25 NCAA Tournament Meta-Forecast 📊
Filed under: College Basketball
Thanks for reading Neil’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
1
Since PlayoffStatus only lists the chance to make the Round of 64, their odds were adjusted based on seed probabilities to reflect the chance of a First Four team coming from each seed number.