With Sunday’s Divisional Round games in the books, the field is set for the NFL’s Conference Championships — and it features a fascinating mix of mostly familiar powerhouses, plus one surprising upstart.

Collectively, the Chiefs, Bills, Eagles and Commanders have played the most total playoff games over the previous five seasons (33) of any NFL Final Four since the AFL merger in 1970:

Of course, nearly half of the total is being carried by Kansas City alone — seven straight conference title-game appearances will do that — with K.C. and Buffalo making up nearly 80 percent together, and Philly tacking another 18 percent.

The only team of the group that doesn’t have such extensive playoff experience is Washington, whose only previous playoff appearance since 2015 resulted in a Wild Card loss to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. And yet, we can be sure that the Eagles will regard the Commanders with plenty of respect after seeing what Jayden Daniels did to Detroit — more on that later — and after blowing a 27-14 fourth-quarter lead to them in late December.

This year’s combination of experienced contenders and dark horses to be feared is reflected in the Playoff Predictor odds, which use both Elo ratings and SRS scores to simulate the remainder of the playoffs thousands of times. According to the Predictor, the Bills are favorites — but at 33 percent, only slightly ahead of the Eagles (27 percent).

🏈 2024-25 NFL Playoff Predictor 🏆

Let’s go through some of the big takeaways from those odds and other data, coming out of the Divisional Round:

CORRECTION (Jan. 20, 2025, 9:33 a.m.): An earlier version of the first chart had the incorrect Final Four team names listed by year, though it didn’t affect the overall list order. This issue has been fixed.

