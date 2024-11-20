Welcome to Football Bytes — a spin-off of my baseball column that I’m experimenting with, in which I point out several byte-sized pieces of information that jumped out to me from my various football spreadsheets. If you’ve noticed a Football Byte of your own, email me and I’ll feature it in a future column!

🏈 The Lions Are Roaring

Jahmyr Gibbs and the Lions are off to a historic start in 2024. (Jeff Nguyen / Detroit Lions)

Perhaps a bit lost in the conversation around the Kansas City Chiefs’ undefeated start — and their subsequent loss to the Buffalo Bills, in what we can all hope is a playoff preview — is the fact that the Detroit Lions, and not the Chiefs or Bills (or Eagles, Vikings or Ravens, etc.), are by far the best team in the NFL this season.

Detroit has been so good that, following their 52-6 destruction of Jacksonville on Sunday, the Lions’ current Simple Rating System (SRS) score of +16.0 is not only the best in the NFL, but it’s at least double that of every other team except for Buffalo (who are still pretty far back, at +9.2):

How good is a +16.0 SRS? Since the NFL-AFL merger in 1970, only two teams — the 2007 New England Patriots and the 1991 Washington Redskins — finished the season with a higher mark than the Lions have right now. Even the fabled 1985 Chicago Bears rank slightly lower!

Of course, it’s important to remember that we’re comparing a little over a half-season of Detroit football in 2024 with entire seasons from the past. It’s likely that the Lions’ performance will regress to the mean some before the end of the season, potentially knocking their place in history down a few pegs.

While we don’t have SRS ratings through each week of each season historically, we do have PPG differential — and the Lions’ +15.9 margin per game falls from No. 6 since 1970, if we compare it with full seasons from the past, to No. 11 if we just look at teams through their 10th game of the regular season.

(The 2006 Bears weren’t quite who we thought they were through 10 games, for instance.)

And that’s without even accounting for a franchise’s long-term track record, which is what systems like the Elo ratings aim to do. By Elo, the Lions are slight Super Bowl favorites (at 20 percent), but they are in a de facto tie with the Chiefs and Bills for the highest rating in the league, as both of those AFC rivals have been better than Detroit for a longer period of time.

However, there is little statistical doubt that this is the greatest Detroit Lions team of all time. With that huge blowout over Jacksonville, the 2024 edition pulled ahead of the 1954 Bobby Layne-led Lions for the highest peak Elo rating (1704) in the history of the franchise:

Last year’s Lions just missed the list, peaking at an Elo of 1613 after beating Tampa Bay in the Divisional playoffs. But this season, Detroit has achieved a new level of dominance across multiple different measures. Let’s see how far they can end up going.

🏈 Circle Your Calendars

The Cardinals and Seahawks are set to play some very important games soon. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

As the 2024 NFL schedule approaches its final third, it’s time to revisit an old favorite of a conceit that I used earlier in the season: Looking at the most important games left on the calendar.

There are myriad ways to measure this. But my preferred method looks at the potential swing (for good or bad) in a team’s playoff odds — according to Elo’s simulations — depending on whether they win or lose, as weighted by how likely each outcome is.

So for instance, Sunday afternoon’s game between the Cardinals and Seahawks has some serious playoff implications for both teams — and for Arizona in particular. If the Cardinals win, their playoff odds rise from 47.3% to 71.8%; if they lose, that figure falls to 30.1%. Since Arizona has a 41.2% chance of winning, the average absolute weighted change in their playoff odds is +/- 20.2%, the highest for any team in Week 12:

Here’s a table of all remaining 2024 regular-season games by that measure:

Of course, that’s just one way of looking at it. We could also look at the total absolute swing across both teams in a game depending on the outcome, weighted by the likelihood of those outcomes, to better capture the overall effect of a game on each participant:

From this perspective, Week 12’s Cardinals-Seahawks tilt is the second-most important remaining game on the calendar, trailing only Week 15’s matchup between the Broncos and Colts. The NFC West also just generally makes up a disproportionate number of the most crucial matchups from here on, which makes sense given that every team in that division is sandwiched between 25% and 50% playoff odds.

There are still other ways to calculate playoff leverage, including this cool approach we used to do at FiveThirtyEight that accounts for a game’s effect on teams who aren’t even playing in that matchup… but that’s another approach for another day. For now, get your 🍿 popcorn ready 🍿 for Seattle-Arizona and all of the other games this week that are guaranteed to move the playoff needle for the teams involved.

