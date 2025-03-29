📝 The Week That Was (March 24-28, 2025)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
🏀 There Is No Ethical Hooping Under Basketball Capitalism - Ever wonder why NBA players try to beg, borrow and steal their way to so many foul calls? It’s because free throws are so damn overpowered (see below). And any attempt to crack down on foul-grifting may need to address this fundamental incentive structure.
🏒 How the Flyers Fumbled a Rebuild... Then Fired the Coach Who Tried to Fix It - This week, I introduced a new series called 📂 “Case Studies” 🔍, in which I look at big decisions that teams had to make, what they did and why, and how it worked out for them. The first case under the microscope? The 2020s Philadelphia Flyers, whose botched rebuild led to John Tortorella being fired on Thursday.
⚾️ These Are Baseball’s Boom-or-Bust Squads For 2025 - Ahead of the U.S. version of Opening Day, I picked out 12 teams — or at least, 12 categories of teams — that have the highest volatility/uncertainty about how their 2025 seasons will go.
🏒 Handicapping the NHL’s Last Remaining Playoff Races - The NHL playoffs are just about three weeks away, and most of the playoff teams have things locked up. But for the two berths still in play, I broke down the pros and cons of each team in the mix, along with their playoff odds.
🏁 Ranking what each short-track star needs at Martinsville - At NASCAR.com, I wrote about the top short track drivers in my current rankings ahead of the first race of the season at that track type, and what success (or failure) would look like this weekend.
🏁🎧 Kyle Larson Has Entered The Chat - This week on Podracing,and I talked about Larson’s win at Homestead, NASCAR’s new Racing Insights metrics, and who’s set up for a big day at Martinsville.
🏀 Madness Is Mostly Missing This March — For Now - After the first two rounds of the NCAA men’s tournament, I noted how few close games — and how much chalk — there had been, but I also pointed out how a lack of Cinderellas could actually make for some powerhouse games down the road.
🏀 March Madness Heat Index: Who can excel in both Sweet 16s? - At ESPN, I broke down the four teams — two men’s, two women’s — who exceeded expectations the most through two rounds (based on point differential compared with power ratings) and the four who undershot expectations the most as well, identifying the one player who most typified the trend for each school.
⚾️ Bumper 2025 MLB Predictions Roundtable! - As part of’s compilation post, I offered up some baseball predictions for the 2025 season.
🏀 Programming Note: Be sure to check out my 🏀 2025 NCAA Tournament Forecast 📊 for a free, updating look at each men’s tourney team’s odds to advance through (and win) the NCAA championship.
🏒 Other Programming Note: I’m refreshing my 🚨 Ovi Tracker 🚨 after every Washington Capitals game to estimate Alex Ovechkin’s chances of tying or breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time goals record, by any particular date, over the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season.
⚾️ Other Other Programming Note: I am now updating the ⚾ 2025 MLB Elo Power Rankings 📈 page as new results come in from the start of the season.
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
🏈 Day in the Life of the Philadelphia Eagles’ Director of Social Media by
🏈 Big Blue Quandary // In the post Eli era, the New York Giants are still searching for a worthy QB successor by
-
🏀▶️ How Economic Forces Are Destroying College Basketball by Analyzing Finance with Nick ()
🏀 Related: Has NIL Ruined March Madness? by
🏀 The Machine That Changed Sports by
⚾️ Why Does Aaron Judge Fail? by
⚾️ "I'll Be (Dis)Honest With You" (1987) Joe Niekro, Oliver North, and the grand American tradition of lying by
⚾️ Electric infielder Elly De La Cruz is the most unusual switch-hitter in baseball by
🏒 2024-25 Season Spotlight: Jesper Bratt by
🏁 Two Years of Formula Flash by
🎷 When Did We Stop Using Saxophones in Pop Songs? Mailbag by
🎮 The Power of Tron: From Video Games to Household Boss by
🤔 Social media isn't destroying society // But it does reward and amplify those willing to treat online discourse as a self-contained game by
🗿▶️ The Most Hated “Sculptor” You Probably Recognize by Solar Sands
😂▶️ Bill Burr Doesn’t Like What’s Happened To Sports | Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend by Team Coco
Old YouTube game of the week
Tuffy Rhodes: Opening Day legend (3 home runs vs. Dwight Gooden!)
Music to play us out
Elvis Costello - “National Ransom”
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
I gotta say that you and Michael Weinreb are the only sports readings that are appointment stuff for me. I thought his Frank Robinson stuff this week was great.