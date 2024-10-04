The following page contains a list of NHL teams with their Elo ratings and projected wins for the 2024-25 season. It also features Goals Above Replacement data, which is described (and available for download) here. Find the Elo data here. Also, check out the MLB, NFL and WNBA versions.

Navigate to…

🏒 2024-25 NHL Elo ratings and win projections📉

Note: These ratings start the 2024-25 season as a regressed version of last year’s final ratings.

🏒 Upcoming Games 👀

❄️ 2024-25 NHL Goals Above Replacement leaderboard 🏒

Coming soon

Filed under: NHL, Elo ratings, Hockey