🏒 2024-25 NHL Team Elo Power Rankings & Goals Above Replacement Player Ratings 📉
Power ratings and forecasts for every NHL team and player this season.
The following page contains a list of NHL teams with their Elo ratings and projected wins for the 2024-25 season. It also features Goals Above Replacement data, which is described (and available for download) here. Find the Elo data here. Also, check out the MLB, NFL and WNBA versions.
Navigate to…
2024-25 NHL Goals Above Replacement leaderboard (coming soon!)
🏒 2024-25 NHL Elo ratings and win projections📉
Note: These ratings start the 2024-25 season as a regressed version of last year’s final ratings.
🏒 Upcoming Games 👀
❄️ 2024-25 NHL Goals Above Replacement leaderboard 🏒
Coming soon
Filed under: NHL, Elo ratings, Hockey
Neil’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.