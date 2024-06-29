📝 The Week That Was (June 24-28, 2024)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I've been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on.
What I did this week
Stealing a bit from Will Leitch’s newsletter format, here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
🏀 Which NBA Teams Get the Most Bang for Their Free-Agency Buck? - With NBA free agency opening soon, I used Spotrac data since 2011 to look for which teams have spent the best — and worst — in free agency (based on surplus WAR value).
⚾ Why Are the Cubs So Very Mediocre? - I thought the Cubs would be pretty good going into the 2024 season, particularly if a few things broke their way. Which they kind of have! So why is Chicago still just painfully mid (at best)?
🏀 Do We Know a Weak NBA Draft When We See It? - If there was one thing anybody knew about the 2024 NBA Draft class, it was this group’s lack of can’t-miss star power. But how good are we at predicting how weak (or strong) any draft class will be?
🏒 The Florida Panthers Got Tough Enough to Win the Cup 🏆 - Two years ago, the Panthers were a great regular season team that couldn’t get over the playoff hump. But one radical makeover (and some huge growing pains) later, Florida found themselves hoisting the Stanley Cup this past Monday night.
🏁 Kyle Busch has broken out of slumps like this before: Can he do it again? - With Busch mired in one of the worst 6-race stretches of his career, my assignment at NASCAR.com was to see how he tended to respond to previous slumps — and whether the next few tracks might help in that regard.
🏀 12 Quick Takes: Big NBA Trades, the Draft & Free Agency - As my contribution to’s offseason, I covered Mikal Bridges’ fascinating journey from role player to star scorer… and possibly back again with the Knicks now.
🏀 The Sixers pick outside the lottery — and that’s not the worst thing - At the Philly Inquirer, I wrote about why the Sixers might be able to get better value with the No. 16 pick than we’d expect. (And I think that ended up being particularly true after they took Duke’s Jared McCain.)
🏒 Can the Oilers End Canada’s Stanley Cup Losing Streak in Game 7s? - Ahead of Stanley Cup Finals Game 7, I dug into the previous do-or-die Finals losses by Canadian teams during their Cup drought. (The Oilers will end up yet ANOTHER cautionary tale from history the next time we do this.)
🏒 How would Oilers' run compare to other great series comebacks? ($) - At ESPN, I took a pre-Game 7 look at where Edmonton’s potential 3-0 comeback would have ranked (according to championship probability added) relative to other all-time comebacks of that ilk — or ones of the 3-1 variety — in the NBA, NHL and MLB.
🏈 SPECIAL ROUNDUP!!! The Underdog -was nice enough to ask me to add an interesting sports underdog to his collection. I picked the Detroit Lions, one of only two NFL teams (along with the Cleveland Browns, of course) who’ve existed 30+ years and never made a Super Bowl.
🏒 Goons: 2024! Stanley Cup! Game Seven! Preview! -and I did our yearly hockey podcast episode before Game 7 of the Finals.
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
We begin with the intriguing (yet wholly irrelevant) saga around a 36-year-old NBA award decision:
🏀 A closer look at Michael Jordan's 1988 DPOY award raises questions about its validity by
🏀 Michael Jordan Rightfully Won the 1988 DPOY by
(What do I think? It does seem ironclad that MJ’s home defensive stats were fudged upward, though the practice was common for every star of that era. Road-only stats still suggest Jordan was, at worst, perhaps only slightly less impactful than Olajuwon or Stockton… and do we really care? Even if MJ finished, say, third in that DPOY race, I promise you that his GOAT candidacy wouldn’t budge by one iota.)
🏈 Why running the ball alone can't win games (and Jamaal Charles is unique) by
🏀 Is Bronny James underrated? Inside the phenomenon of the NBA bloodline by
🏀 The Greatest Draft of All Time by
🏙️ The Value of Sports and Cities by
📊 Statistical Thinking in Sports Analytics by
⚾️ Finding the Barrel by
🏀 ESPN Wants You Not to Criticize the Bronny Lakers Situation by
🏀🎙️ Atlanta Hawks' play-by-play legend Bob Rathbun by
🎵 How Music Criticism Has Changed by
🎵 When Did Rock & Roll Die? A Statistical Analysis by
⚾️ Baseball's Second-Best Watch by
⚾️ It's Time to Start Having Confidence in MLB Teams' Records by
🏈 01 Behind the Graphic: What if it's Different? by
⚽ Innovating an Age-Old Game by
⚽️ All eyes are on Kylian Mbappé this summer. Will he dominate at Euro 2024? by
🦉 The House that Hooters Built by
⚾️ Halfway Through The Baseball Season Already? by
📈 Silver Bulletin 2024 presidential election forecast by
Old YouTube game of the week
The Ryne Sandberg Game, 1984 Cubs vs. Cardinals
Music to play us out
Old School Freight Train - Memphis
