The L flag flies above the scoreboard at Wrigley Field, signifing a Chicago Cubs loss, after the game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs on May 28, 2010. (Ron Vesely/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Before each MLB season, I like to scan through various indicators for teams that seem primed to be better— looking at factors such as the differential between their actual and Pythagorean record (i.e., the record predicted by run differential), second-half improvement, farm system quality, team age, offseason moves, changes to payroll, long-term franchise trajectory and more.

The Chicago Cubs didn’t check off all of those items going into 2024, but they looked promising in enough of them — especially the Pythagorean luck factor — that I called them a “no-brainer pick” to improve on their 83-win showing in 2023, particularly after the team re-signed the resurgent Cody Bellinger to a new contract right before Spring Training.

Oops.

Rather than building off of last year’s success, the North Siders went into Thursday’s action sitting last in the NL Central with a 37-44 record and just an 11 percent chance of making the playoffs. So much for all of those signs that were pointing up for this Cubs team.

The Cubs’ underperformance is made all the more puzzling because they have gotten some of their biggest unknowns from before the season to break in their favor.

For example, one of the huge question marks for Chicago was how 30-year-old Japanese rookie Shota Imanaga would help replace the innings of outgoing pitchers like Marcus Stroman. And pretty much the best-case scenario played out there: Imanaga has been among the NL’s most valuable pitchers — even after being lit up in his last start — while also ranking among the league leaders in both fewest walks per 9 innings and highest strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Along with Javier Assad and Jameson Taillon, both of whom are also exceeding expectations, the Cubs’ starting rotation hasn’t been a disaster at all. (This despite the fact that ace Justin Steele hasn’t been quite as dominant, while Kyle Hendricks has struggled badly.) They’ve also been in the middle of the pack injury-wise — far from the kind of terrible injury luck you might associate with a disappointing club — with neutral Pythagorean luck and an offseason that looks even better now by Net WAR/162 added minus subtracted than it was projected to be before the season.

If I’d known all of that before the season, I would have been even more bullish on Chicago as a contender. So why, despite all of those factors going for them, are the Cubs still so mediocre — if not outright bad? Here are a few of the culprits:

All of those negative qualities have ended up vastly outweighing the positives that should have turned this into another season of ascent in Chicago’s post-World Series rebuild era.

Can these Cubs turn it around? Well, their offense may not be as bad it seems; in addition to having the talent to be better, they rank just 19th in batting average on balls in play (BABIP) and have the Statcast profile of a team that should be producing more than they have been. But it’s harder to argue this defense ought to be better, when 2023’s No. 6 ranking looks like the outlier compared with No. 21 rankings in both 2022 and 2024.



The good news is that Chicago’s schedule — which ranks 14th-hardest to this point by average opponent Elo rating — gets easier from here; their future schedule ranks 23rd-hardest. But that’s all baked into their 3 percent division odds and 11 percent playoff odds already. Unfortunately for Cubs fans and those of us who predicted a successful season at Wrigley Field in 2024, it might already be too late to salvage the potential that looked so promising before the season.

