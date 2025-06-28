In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on. Let me know what you think about the format in the comments (or email me!), and if there are running sections you’d like to see on a regular basis.

Special Programming Note!

I’m going to be off traveling next week, which means a slightly different schedule here on the site: I’ve got 1 brand-new post coming out on Monday that I think you’ll really like — then, for the rest of the week, we’re going to resurface a few older favorites that are either still timely (think about what “holiday” next Tuesday is 🤔) or still hold up… and maybe a few that flew under the radar the first time around. Daily stat pages and forecast updates will also still be rolling along as usual, and regular programming resumes the following week!

What I did this week

Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.

Some interesting things I read/watched this week

A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.

Old YouTube Game Clips of the Week

“Tape-measure home runs that don't get enough love”

Music to Play Us Out

Steve Winwood - While You See A Chance

Filed under: Weekly Round-up