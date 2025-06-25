Presumptive No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg speaks during a Media Availability session prior to the 2025 NBA Draft at Lotte New York Palace on June 24, 2025 in New York City. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The NBA draft is upon us once again, which means it’s time to saddle a bunch of talented and athletic teenagers with wild rumors, career-defining speculation and the future hopes of multi-billion dollar businesses.

This year’s draft feels like it’s coming with more intrigue than most. While there’s little uncertainty around the presumptive Top 2 of Duke F Cooper Flagg at No. 1 (which belongs to the Dallas Mavericks) and Rutgers G Dylan Harper at No. 2 (San Antonio Spurs), oddsmakers are increasingly split on who will get the call next — especially after Harper’s teammate, wing Ace Bailey, has seen his stock fall in the wake of a shaky combine and a lack of pre-draft workouts. Surely additional risers, fallers and mystery prospects will shake things up even more before tonight’s first round is through.

But beyond the who-goes-where drama, draft night is fundamentally about teams building up their portfolios of long-term value — even if they might inexplicably end up dealing that value away for sub-market returns later on. And while there was a time not too long ago when other factors (free agency, trades, veteran star-chasing, etc.) outweighed the pure accumulation of draft capital when building contending teams, the pendulum has swung in the direction of draft day in recent years.