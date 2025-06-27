Neil’s Substack

Gare Joyce
3h

Thanks for the shout-out once again, my man. I remember talking to Randy Wood, who was on that Sabres team with AM’s 76 and I’d take it one step further than earning teammate’s respect—Wood, a pretty dry guy, sounded awed by AM at his peak. “It seemed like he’d never play another game where he wouldn’t score,” he said. Also that AMo was doing things 99 percent couldn’t but also making choices that he couldn’t figure out and wouldn’t occur to him. Sort of the same talk you’d get about Mario and nobody else. I do remember Doug Wilson pointing out to me that in Jersey on their run Mogilny’s #s of goals per 60 were Mario like and better than anyone in the league but a lot of times didn’t get first pp call … because he played harder when feeling slighted, hungrier (maybe not even at a conscious level). Like you had to give him something to play against … not just not-our-average player. Sine qua non (Mario excepted and at another level.) I was so lucky to catch him on a good day in Albany. I think he felt sorry for my having driven in a snowstorm himself.

