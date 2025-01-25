📝 The Week That Was (January 20-24, 2025)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
🏈 What We've Learned Before the NFL’s Conference Championships - In preparation for the conference title games, I broke things down according to my Playoff Predictor odds while also peppering in a bunch of other research findings. (Did you know that Kansas City and Buffalo are just the sixth pair of teams to meet four times in a five-postseason span in NFL history, and the first since the Niners and Packers from 1995-98?)
⚾ How Much Should We Really Worry About the Dodgers’ Megateam? - With the baseball discourse consumed by talk of L.A. signing Roki Sasaki and Tanner Scott — in part because of other penny-pinching owners’ unwillingness to (at least in Scott’s case)2 — I dug into the ways in which randomness guards against any baseball team truly becoming too dominant.
🧊 The Pittsburgh Penguins Are In Hockey Hell - Because they tried to extend their glory days a bit too long, the Pens now have the NHL’s oldest, most inflexible and (arguably) worst roster — and they can’t even sell their way out of it at the trade deadline.
🏈🏆 Ohio State Survived More Tough Tests Than Any Other Champion - The Buckeyes’ championship was a testament not only to their talent, but to the record-breaking number of great teams they defeated during the season.
✉️ Mailbag! LeBron's 3 HOF Careers, Planning For Ovechkin's Record, Hoosier Losses and Head-to-Head QBs - You had questions. I had answers!
🏀 First look at 2025 men's bubble teams ahead of NCAA tourney - I kicked off Bubble Watch at ESPN by breaking down each conference according to its teams’ Basketball Power Index NCAA tournament odds.
🏀 NBA Stats That Tell Stories (With Guests!) - As part of a collab withand friends, I wrote about a couple of NBA teams with huge imbalances between their defenses and offenses.
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week.
🏈 What does it mean that Ohio State lost to Michigan? by
🏈 Ohio State Lost So They Could Win and Jayden Daniels Is Just That Good by
🏈 The Truth About Playoff Aaron Rodgers and His Year: Mac Jones 2021 by
🏈 Why the NFL Loves the CFP by
🏈 Let's address the NFL's trust crisis by
🏀 Piece of Harmony // Aligning team and player incentives in credit and blame by
🏀 How long can you avoid the Regression Monster? by
⚾ Is Time Money When It Comes To Free Agent Contracts? by Ben Clemens
⚾▶️ The "He Played There?" Team by Foolish Bailey (Note: I expected this to be about guys who played for unexpected teams — it’s not, but remind me to write about guys who played for unexpected teams at some point.)
⚾ Forgotten Treasures: Chuck Carr by(Note: I have a simple rule: You write about 1990s Florida Marlins, you get a link in my round-up.)
🧊 ALEXANDER OVECHKIN / When the greatest goal-scorer in hockey history made his North American debut, an unknown playing in front of a couple of hundred folks getting out of the Prairie cold. by
🧊 A Brief History of Advanced Hockey Stats by
🧊 The NHL's Most Efficient Short-Career Scorers by
🧊 The Theoretical Soundness of the Rick DiPietro Contract by
👀 When watching sports on TV how much action are we really getting? by
🔥 People Are Delusional About How Hot They Are // except for one group - hot women by
✍️ Ten Years In A Crumbling Industry by
📰 TikTok Has Clarified the "Are Social Media Companies Publishers or Platforms?" Question by
Old YouTube game of the week
Star-Studded Veteran Teams Battle For AFC Crown! (Chiefs vs. Bills 1993 AFC Championship)
Music to play us out
“Gran Turismo vibe mix” by Various
