Roki Sasaki. (Mary DeCicco/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Defending World Series champions typically generate plenty of buzz heading into the next season, whether it's about the new pieces they’ve added in the offseason or the returning core poised to run things back. But there’s something different around the discourse with the Los Angeles Dodgers this winter.

In the wake of the team signing coveted Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki, then turning around and adding lefty reliever Tanner Scott (to go with acquisitions such as Blake Snell earlier in the offseason), there has been much wringing of hands over whether MLB’s financial inequalities have gotten out of control. That sentiment is only heightened by the fact that baseball is coming off of a World Series featuring the big-market, big-spending Dodgers and New York Yankees.

So, should we just cancel the 2025 season and hand the Dodgers another championship trophy right now?