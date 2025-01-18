📝 The Week That Was (January 13-17, 2025)
What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
🏈 Can the Lions Keep Detroit’s Sports Renaissance Flourishing? - Just a few years ago, Detroit was the Capital Of Bad Sports. Now they’ve become an above-average sports city across the major pro leagues, led by the Lions’ rise to Super Bowl favorite status.
🏈 The Expanded College Football Playoff Made This Year’s Bowl Season Absurdly Long - Yes, the college football season is technically still going — it won’t end until Monday’s championship between Ohio State and Notre Dame, taking place a record 38 days after bowl season began on Dec. 14, 2024.
🏈 Only One NFL Divisional Playoff Matchup Has Ever Been As Good As Bills-Ravens - With Baltimore and Buffalo on a collision course this weekend, I looked at how many Divisional games (or Super Bowls, for that matter) had featured teams with Elo ratings this high before.
🏀 It’s Cool That Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokić Are the Two Best Players in Basketball - Despite what you’ve heard about NBA homogenization, the unique approaches of basketball’s two best players prove that the league still rewards diverse playing styles.
🧊 Tiering 12 NHL teams' playoff odds: From fixable to broken - For ESPN, I grouped struggling NHL teams’ seasons into tiers of recoverability based on their current playoff odds.
🏈 The NFL's Playoff Favorites Are Even Scarier Now - Last week, I wrote a whole thing about the lower-tier NFL playoff squads who looked capable of upsetting the top teams. But basically all of those teams lost, which made the favorites’ odds even stronger on paper.
🏀 15 Takes: What We Love and Hate about NBA Trade Season - As part of’s round-up about trade season, I wrote about the difficulty of finding viable trades under the new CBA’s salary rules.
🔉 Wharton Moneyball: College Football Championship | NFL Playoffs | Neil Paine - I sat in as a guest co-panelist on the entire episode of Wharton Moneyball this week, mainly talking a little college and pro football.
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week.
🏈 Ohio State's $20 million bargain by
🏈 Ranking the Biggest NFL Playoff Upsets by
🏈 Comparing Notre Dame and Ohio State's Rosters Entering the National Championship by
🏈 Jayden Daniels Was Great in Key Moments vs. Buccaneers by
🏈 What's Fair for Sam Darnold? by
🏈▶️ How to catch a touchdown without catching the ball by Secret Base
🏈 Bill McCartney's complex life by
🏈 An impossible choice: The Sugar Bowl situation by
🏈 Masterminds of the NFL: Ranking the Best Front Offices That Thrive Through Change by(Note: I missed this in December!)
🏀 The Doug Gottlieb coaching experiment is going even worse than you imagined by
🏀 The 2025 NCAA Tournament field could be the strongest in modern history by
🏀 House of Strauss: Nate Duncan byand Nate Duncan
🏀 The TrueHoop trade debate byand
🏀 NBA Defenses Are All Different, Too by
🏀 Mea culpa Russ, apparently, I didn't know your game by
🏀 Aliyah Boston — Caitlin Clark’s WNBA sidekick — brings a unique set of skills to Unrivaled by
🏀 Can Al Jefferson Play Today? // Can traditional bigs be serviceable in today’s NBA? by
🧊 2024-25 Season Spotlight: Zach Werenski by(Note: Vinh keeps beating me to the punch on stories about these guys!😂)
🧊 The Red Wings Historic Power Play by
🎼 My Book is Getting Published by
💰🔉 “Reasonable Profits” is a Bullshit Concept That's Really Costing Us by
🚧▶️ The Homemade Tank That Destroyed a Town: The Killdozer by Fascinating Horror
🚆 Leaving On A New Jersey Train In Georgia by
🛞▶️ Best of the Worst: Wheel of the Worst #29 by RedLetterMedia (Note: Funniest BoTW guest ever???)
Old YouTube game(s) of the week
A LOUD Environment! (Eagles vs. Rams 2001, NFC Championship)
Music to play us out
Inkwell - Ecuador Is Lovely This Time of Year
(Note: If anyone else has intense nostalgia for the NHL 07 soundtrack like I do, I would encourage checking out this review of all its songs by )
