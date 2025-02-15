📝 The Week That Was (February 10-14, 2025)
What I did this week
⚾️ Why is MLB "Likely" Headed For A Lockout? - After a report that an MLB lockout was looking “likely” after the 2026 season, I dug into the reasons why that might happen — including the single biggest factor in the mix.
🏈 A trio of Super Bowl-related pieces:
The Chiefs Ran Out of Magic Against Philly - In an era of mostly close Super Bowls — which would have seemed to favor the drama-addicted Chiefs — the Eagles bucked that trend by simply blowing out the 2-time defending champs.
The Eagles Rewrote Kansas City's Super Bowl Script - Building on my previous post, I pulled win probability plots from recent Super Bowls to compare the paths that last Sunday’s game could have taken at different points — and which one it actually ended up following.
Vegas Can't Quit the Chiefs - Finishing my Kansas City trilogy, I meditated on why the Vegas books immediately reinstalled the Chiefs as Super Bowl favorites for 2025 despite their good-not-great metrics and the ass-kicking they had literally just got done receiving from Philly.
🏒 Who Rules Best-on-Best International Hockey? - In honor of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament replacing this year’s NHL All-Star break, I ran SRS-style power ratings for each country in previous competitions featuring NHL players.
🏁 The five types of first-time Daytona 500 winners - Using a little cluster analysis under the hood, I broke down first-time Daytona winners since the late 1980s into five groups based on their age, previous experience and performance ratings according to…
… 🏁 2025 NASCAR Cup Series Driver Rankings 🚗 - I revamped my driver rankings system slightly for 2025, basing them on a rolling/updating method that predicts Driver Rating for any given race.
🏁🎧 Two Super Bowls In Seven Days - This week on, and I got silly comparing Cup Series drivers to NFL teams (Kyle Larson = Josh Allen and the Bills?), we got serious breaking down Daytona, and we got degenerate with our DraftKings picks and their love for Todd Gilliland.
🏀 Programming Note: Be sure to check out ESPN’s Bubble Watch to find my ongoing analysis of teams vying to make the NCAA tournament,2 and consult the NCAA Tournament Meta-Forecast 📊 for the big picture across a bunch of different models.
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
🏈 So When Are We Allowed to Ask the Patrick Mahomes Question? by Freddie deBoer
🏈 The Philadelphia Eagles didn't only win Super Bowl LIX... they pumped life into the sport itself. by
🏈 2024 Chiefs: The NEW Luckiest Team in NFL History by
🏈 The Philadelphia Eagles and the Power of Fuck You by
🏈 Sploosh. // They're the Eagles. The f**king Eagles. No one likes them. They don't care. And they just obliterated a team most of you hate even more. by
🏈 ‘No answers’ for Chiefs as Eagles dominate Super Bowl LIX, Loss on Mahomes? by First Things First
🏈 Paltry parity Part I and II by
🏈 Can We Truly Identify Combine Snubs for the NFL Draft? by
🏈 What if we had Transfer Fees for College Football? A stupid hypothetical scenario. by
🏈 An NIL Agent Explains How The Sausage Gets Made by
🏈 An Economic Approach to Roster Management, Part 2 by
🏈 I Call Him the "White Lamar Jackson" by
🏀 What does the NFL have that the NBA is lacking? by
🏀 Can Texas A&M's brand of ugly win in March? and Yes, the 2025 NCAA Tournament is still tracking to be historically strong...with some caveats by
🏀 WAB goes mainstream by
🏀 Signature Significance: Donovan Clingan by
🏀 The Core of Every Player Development Plan by
🏀 From Wiggins Island, With Love: A Fond Farewell to Our Dude Andrew by
⚾️ Reintroducing the Simple WAR Calculator by
⚾️ A Breakout Pick for Each MLB Team by
⚾️▶️ The Yankees Scored the Most Runs EVER in the 1960 World Series... and Lost by tgags123HD
🏒 SIDNEY CROSBY AT 37 / Don't try to tell him it's winding down by
🏒 Revisiting Scorekeeper Bias and Score/Venue Adjustments for Hits by
🏒 Connor Bedard — Canada’s next hockey hope — isn’t yet an NHL star by
🏒 3 Teams With Flawed Offseason Strategies Are Now Getting What They Asked For by
🏒 Who are the Jets and what do they need to win: Part 2 by
🏁 The F1 Content Loop We've Chosen by
𝕏 Twitter or Bluesky? How about neither. by
💰 What Everyone Gets Wrong About Gambling on Sports by Extranet Shaquille
“Willin'” by Little Feat
Now with bug-free odds from the ESPN Analytics model!