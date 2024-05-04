The Week That Was (April 29-May 3, 2024)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
What I did this week
⚾ Mike Trout and the Fragile Pursuit of GOATdom - Early in his career, Mike Trout was (no joke) tracking to possibly be the best position player in baseball history. But after his latest injury, that will probably never happen, giving us a lesson in how quickly GOAT potential can evaporate.
⚾ Elly De La Cruz Gave Us a Glimpse Last Season. Now We’re Getting the Full Picture. - Amidst all the excitement and Statcast records from his debut season, the Cincinnati Reds phenom didn’t actually offer much more than average production overall. But this year? De La Cruz is off to an MVP-caliber start.
🏒 This Colorado Avalanche Offense Is Historically Scary - After the Avs outscored the Winnipeg Jets 28-15 in Round 1, I looked at where their high-scoring performance against the league’s top defense ranks — and what it might mean.
⚾ The Cleveland Guardians Are So Back - In a battle of baseball’s best records last weekend, the Guardians and Atlanta Braves threw it back to 1995 with an exciting series. Is Cleveland ready to stay atop the AL standings?
⚾ The Phillies have (finally) started strong. How does that change their season projection? - In 2022 and 2023, Philadelphia went to a World Series and nearly made another one despite starting those two seasons at least 7 games below .500 both years. This year’s Phillies, by contrast, are off to a fast start — which, as I wrote at the Philly Inquirer, means they finally don’t have to spend months digging out of an early hole.
⚾ What Do We Make of the 2024 Red Sox? (What Do We EVER Make of the Red Sox?) - For more than a decade (and counting), the Red Sox have been on a completely bizarre up-and-down trajectory, and somehow they are continuing to confound in 2024:
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
Chart of the week
1986 World Series Game 1 - Red Sox @ Mets
"11:11 (From Black Yacht Rock Vol.1)" by Pharrell Williams
