Mikko Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon, Sean Walker, Valeri Nichushkin and Devon Toews of the Colorado Avalanche celebrate a goal against the Winnipeg Jets in Game 5 of the First Round. (Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

Among the many things that have stood out early in this year’s NHL playoffs, the way the Colorado Avalanche torched the Winnipeg Jets might be at the top of the list.

Going into the series, my gut told me that Winnipeg would have a strong chance of knocking off Colorado because the Jets had a huge advantage in net (with Connor Hellebuyck against Alexandar Georgiev) and were bringing the league’s co-No. 1 defense to short-circuit the Avs’ top-ranked offense. Historically, the lesson of the postseason is that defense trumps offense — surely that would especially apply in this battle of strength vs. strength.

Not so much. The Avs scored 5.6 goals per game on Hellebuyck and the Jets, including at least 5 in all five games of the series. Winnipeg had only allowed 5+ goals seven times all regular season long, meaning that 42% of all the 5-goal games yielded by the Jets came against Colorado in the span of nine days. (Before the playoffs, they’d only allowed 5+ goals three times in the previous 167 days.)

In the process, Colorado also challenged a postseason record for the most explosive offensive series ever, relative to the opponent’s regular-season résumé.

At 5.6 goals per game for the series, the Avalanche outpaced Winnipeg’s usual defensive average by +3.2 goals per contest. In the history of hockey, only five playoff series of any length, and only two best-of-seven series, saw a team outscore the opponent’s average goals allowed per game from that year’s regular season by a wider margin:

Coming on the heels of Colorado’s league-leading offensive performance during the regular season, the Avs’ domination of Winnipeg served notice to the rest of the league, starting with either Dallas or Vegas in the next round. Both opponents have solid defenses; it was just demonstrated that this is insufficient to stop Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Mikko Rantanen, Artturi Lehkonen, Valeri Nichushkin, Casey Mittelstadt and company.

But still… there’s a long track record of defense beating offense in the playoffs, Colorado’s recent counter-example notwithstanding. If you’ll indulge me, allow me to quote myself from this story about the 2021-22 Florida Panthers (a team whose high-flying offense was indeed struck down in Round 2 of the playoffs):

Since the 2005-06 season, the average series winner at each stage of the playoffs was better defensively than it was offensively during the regular season: Based on a logistic regression model using data over that period, we found that teams with a greater share of their goals-per-game differential tied up in outperforming league average on defense tend to go deeper into the playoffs than teams with more of their differential tied up in offense – or even perfectly balanced teams. At the extremes, a team with a defense that allows 1.0 fewer goals than average (but has an average offense) would be about 1.5 times as likely to win the Cup as a team that was 0.5 goals per game better than average on both sides of the puck, and nearly 2.5 times as likely as a team like Florida, with a +1.0 goals-per-game offense but an average defense.

This year’s Avalanche also had an average defense (+0.02 goals per game better than the league), but their offense (+0.59) wasn’t as good as the ‘22 Panthers’ unit (+1.00), so they might be even more prone for an outage than Florida was, if they run into the wrong matchup. (Ironically, Colorado won the Cup that same year with a team that was a lot more balanced: +0.66 goals per game on offense and +0.29 on defense.)

But what is the wrong matchup, if not a defensive juggernaut like Winnipeg with a proven elite goalie like Hellebuyck? It’s a great question.

Of all the teams that potentially stand in Colorado’s way in the West, the Vancouver Canucks had the best defense relative to league average during the regular season (+0.39), followed by Dallas (+0.26) and the Edmonton Oilers (+0.22). Vancouver and the Nashville Predators have been locked in the type of defensive series that either team might be able to trap Colorado in later on. And that’s to say nothing of the East’s many defensive-minded teams, any of which could give the Avs a tough Stanley Cup Final if it comes to that.

But for now, Colorado’s attack looks extremely scary. All we can say to the goalies and defense corps left in the playoffs is this: Watch out.

