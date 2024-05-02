Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels rounds the bases on a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles on April 24, 2024. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Very early this season, I wrote about the tragedy of Mike Trout’s career — the way Trout’s prime never synced up with Shohei Ohtani’s best years, how Trout was all alone again on a post-Ohtani L.A. Angels team, and the way none of it really ever mattered toward winning anyway, given how weak the duo’s teammates were throughout their time together.

But at least then, Trout himself was healthy and playing well.

Now, even that is no longer the case. Tuesday brought the depressing news that Trout tore the meniscus in his left knee and will require surgery, without an official timeline for his return. Trout was running among the Top 50 players in MLB by Wins Above Replacement at the time of the announcement, with his best rates of power, contact and baserunning value in years. Estimates are that the injury could keep him out 4-6 weeks at a minimum, meaning there’s a good chance he misses 40+ games for the fourth consecutive season.

Once upon a time, Trout was the crown jewel in baseball’s collection of stars. (Such as it was.) After his spectacular 10.3-WAR debut full season at age 20 in 2012, only Mel Ott had more career WAR at the same age. Then, Trout began his streak of being the best batter in MLB history (by career WAR) through each given age-season of his career.

The COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 hurt his pace by virtue of reducing the season to a 60-game schedule. Trout had tracked for No. 1 in career WAR after six of the previous seven seasons, only briefly being surpassed by Ty Cobb at age 25 in 2017. After the pandemic season at age 28, Trout’s pace dipped to No. 4, and he has never gotten back to No. 1 since.

However, we can’t blame 2020 for most of Trout’s slowdown in the GOAT chase. After missing 126 games in 2021, Trout fell to No. 7 all-time through age 29, out of view on our table above. And though a somewhat more durable 2022 campaign propelled Trout back into the Top 5 through age 30, he fell to 10th all-time through age 31 last year, and is currently 15th all-time through age 32.

His knee injury is not considered season-ending, so Trout should get a chance to improve on that ranking before 2024 is over. If he comes back after missing, say, 35 games and produces at his normal rate from early this season, he could surpass his former teammate Albert Pujols and reclaim No. 14 on the all-time WAR list through age 32. But that would still leave him 2.4 wins shy of Ott’s pace for 10th all-time through age 32, 9.5 wins shy of Alex Rodriguez at 5th, and 20.8 wins shy of Rogers Hornsby at No. 1.

In other words, the early-career dream of Trout becoming the statistical GOAT — the most valuable player in baseball history by WAR — is, for all intents and purposes, dead. This week’s injury didn’t kill it, though it might have been the final nail in the coffin.

When the news broke, I thought back to this old FiveThirtyEight story by my colleague Ben Morris, which speculated that Trout had actually already peaked by the age of 21 because his initial seasons were so outstanding. It sounded so harsh at the time — What do you mean? He still has plenty of time to improve along the aging curve! — but it ended up being correct. At age 32 and carrying a lengthy injury history now, Trout likely will never reclaim his form of those early seasons, the same way he is now miles away from No. 1 on the age-based WAR ranking.

Some players flash so much potential at such a young age that we consider their future limitless, and for a while it looked like Trout was going to rewrite the book of MLB’s all-time greats. But chasing GOATs is a fragile exercise. Their accomplishments are already set in stone, and it doesn’t take much to forever fall off the pace necessary to keep up.

Filed under: Baseball