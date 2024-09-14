📝 The Week That Was (September 9-13, 2024)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
What I did this week
🏈 NFL Passing Was Down in Week 1. What Does That Mean for the Rest of the Season? One of the biggest stories of the NFL’s opening week was the league’s lowest net passing YPG since 1996. What does that tell us about the rest of the season?
⚾ What Could Break MLB Contenders' World Series Hopes? - Baseball’s postseason is right around the corner, and that means it’s time to look at what weaknesses might trip up each aspiring World Series contender.
⚾ Baseball Bytes: How Francisco Lindor Went From Overpaid Bust to MVP Contender - Before this year, Lindor was something of a villain to Mets fans. But now he’s the heart and soul of their surprising playoff hopes.
🏈 Football Bytes: Let’s Overreact to Week 1 NFL QBs! (From Previous Seasons, That Is) - I started a little spin-off “Bytes” column for football — the first subject of which focused on how much we really tend to learn about QB seasons from NFL Week 1.
🏁 How bad is the playoff damage for Kyle Larson and Chase Briscoe? - After the opening race of the NASCAR playoffs, I re-ran my playoff prediction model to see where each driver stands — particularly Briscoe and Larson, who finished last and second-to-last (respectively) in Atlanta.
🏈 QB U: When the Stars Aligned for This Week’s Top Matchups - In this week’s QB U column, I looked at the best combined seasons for the teams in this week’s top matchups — and whether they faced each other while at their peak.
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
🏈 The NFL's future Shohei Ohtani: Travis Hunter by
⚾ I Dream Of Fewer Broken Wrists by
⚾ 18 Players Who Have Hit 4 Home Runs in a Game by
🏀 Analytical Mailbag: Paolo's Plus/Minus by
🏀 Broken Records and Showdown: Reggie Miller vs. Ray Allen by
🏀 Agents of Chaos: 3 Western Conference Teams With The Most Unpredictability by
🏀 Ring Chasers: Mitch Richmond’s Quest to Be an NBA Champion by
🏒 How to track hockey games by
🏒 What Hockey Habits and Indicators Correlate to Future Success? by
🏒 How Early Can You Tell If a Player Will be an NHL Star? by
🏒 NHL EDGE: Skating Speed, Part 4 by
🏁 Modeling Formula One: Generating DFS Lineups for Tournament Contests by
📺 The Standoff Reshaping Sports: Carriage disputes by
⛸️ The Ice Rink In The Mall by
🌍 The Ocean Death That Created Civilization by
👀 CIA Director Dishes by
🟦 Democrats Should Speak to the Cultural Aspect of Immigration by
🗳️ Kamala Harris's Problem of Definition by
🗳️ The Electoral College bias has returned with a vengeance by
Old YouTube game of the week
Giants at Broncos 2001
Music to play us out
Pharoah Sanders - It's Easy to Remember (Live in Marciac, 2004)
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
