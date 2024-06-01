📝 The Week That Was (May 27-31, 2024)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
What I did this week
🏀 NBA Finals Predictions! - I was one of the NBA writersasked to provide my prediction for the Finals — and since the final tally of picks was 6 to 5 in favor of the team I picked, I suppose you could consider me the deciding vote 😉
🏀 It’s Way Past Time for these Celtics to Win a Title - By the end of the NBA Finals, Boston will either have one of best single-season teams of all-time… or one of history’s most disappointing runs, in terms of playoff wins in an 8-year span without an NBA title. (And there’s no in-between.)
🏀 The Western Conference Was Stacked. Dallas Won Anyway. - There were some Western Conference teams with hugely impressive statistical résumés this season. There were also the Mavs. And Dallas was the team that prevailed.
⚾ Including stats of the Negro Leagues changed MLB’s record book. Here’s a look at those added. - For the Philly Inquirer, I looked at just how much the leaderboards of major batting and pitching rate stats changed with the official inclusion of data from the Negro Leagues.
⚾ The Yankees Have Baseball’s Perfect Stars-and-(No)-Scrubs Roster - New York’s star power is only part of why the team is succeeding this year. The other part? Even their worst players aren’t that bad.
⚾ Nick Castellanos Is Having an All-Time “Bad Player on a Great Team” Season - With the Phillies off to a strong start but Castellanos playing poorly, it sets up a potentially historic season for a bad performance on a great team.
📰 Numlock News: May 31, 2024 • Niners, Boston, The Stanley Cup - I guest-wroteon Friday (with some of my own stories from above, but some new items as well!)
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
🏀 How to Predict When a Championship Window is Open by
⚾ Limits: How the MLB Can Save its Pitchers by
🏀 Luka Doncic and the Lobgoblins by
💸 Amateurism Is (Officially) Dead by
⚾ No, Shohei Ohtani Shouldn't Give Up Pitching by
🏀 The Postseason Trifecta: Luka Doncic is pulling a Nikola Jokic -- already by
🏀 Dynasties Are Dead by
✋ The science of handedness by
⚾ How the 1973 Oakland A's got me married by
🏒 Don't Make Me Turn This Team Around | The 1993-94 San Jose Sharks by Pinholes Graham
🏀 NBA Inside Stuff Review - No Excuses for Shaq by
📊 Spotify's Former Data Guru Tells All: A Conversation with Glenn McDonald by
📉 What is the most urban state? and How much will Trump's conviction harm him? Watch low-information voters. by
📈 America’s best decade, according to data by Andrew Van Dam/WaPo
👀 How the Location of the Backrooms Photo Was Finally Discovered by Farrell McGuire
Chart of the Week: PWHL Minnesota's path to the Walter Cup championship
Day-by-day Elo ratings for the inaugural PWHL season — congratulations to PWHL Minnesota for winning the Walter Cup!
Old YouTube game of the week
2008 Finals G1 Lakers vs Celtics
Music to play us out
Blur - “There's No Other Way”
