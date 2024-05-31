Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic powered the Dallas Mavericks past teams that looked better on paper. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

In this year’s NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics are the team that was supposed to be there all along. The Dallas Mavericks? Not so much.

The idea of a deep Dallas playoff run seemed laughable back when the team went 10-18 after acquiring Kyrie Irving at last season’s trade deadline, blowing 96 percent playoff odds to miss the postseason. It warranted only slightly fewer chuckles when Irving and Luka Doncic were still testing out their chemistry — along with their teammates — early in the season. And it still seemed pretty silly when Dallas was staring at a playoff bracket that set them up to play a collection of opponents that had been much better during the regular season.

To make the Finals, Dallas needed to beat an L.A. Clippers team that outranked them in net rating during the regular season, No. 7 to No. 14. Waiting, most likely, were the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, No. 2 in net rating, and then either the defending champion Denver Nuggets (No. 4) or the upstart Minnesota Timberwolves (No. 3). It looked like a path that would be impossible to navigate for a Dallas squad that was only a bit better than league average this year.

And yet, here the Mavericks are, champions of a Western Conference that was filled to the brim with teams that appeared much more likely to emerge in the Finals.

Just how much competition did the Mavs have to overcome in their conference to get here? Let’s look at the state of things after the first round: The remaining four teams from the West were each of the top 3 seeds (OKC, Denver, Minnesota) plus fifth-seeded Dallas.

Aside from the Mavericks, the average Elo rating of those other three teams was 1685, with all of them rating above a 1670 mark. Dallas, at a mere 1622 Elo, was lagging far behind any of the other teams in the West. Among all NBA conference champions since the 16-team bracket era began in 1984, only two other teams went into the second round sitting so far behind the other three contenders while managing to win anyway:

Things looked even more unlikely if we consider Dallas’ regular-season net rating of +2.2, which paled in comparison with those of OKC (+7.4), Minnesota (+6.6) and Denver (+5.4). Looking at things again since 1984, only last year’s Miami Heat won with a net rating that lagged further behind the rest of the semifinalists in their conference.

Now, the Celtics await the Mavs in a Finals matchup that looks quite lopsided on paper. Not only has Boston been installed as early betting favorites, but the 9.4-point gap in regular-season net ratings between Boston (+11.6) and Dallas (+2.2) is the widest going into any NBA Finals since 1984:

If we’re keeping track, only one of the Top 10 favorites on our list above lost to the lower-rated team: the 1995 Orlando Magic against the Houston Rockets. The bad news for Boston, though? This Dallas team plays like those Rockets. And besides, the Mavericks haven’t cared all playoffs that they rank behind the rest of their competition. Why should they start worrying about that now?

Filed under: NBA