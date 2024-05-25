The Week That Was (May 20-24, 2024)
⚾ The Mets Are Stuck in Baseball Hell (Again) - The Mets are old, expensive and mediocre this year. What else is new?
🏀 How the 2024 conference finalists mirror past NBA champions ($) - Using a similarity score method that covered metrics ranging from winning percentage to net rating and the four factors, I looked for the past champs who most resembled this year’s conference finalists.
🏀 Nobody Has the Knicks’ Number Like the Pacers - After the Indiana Pacers ended the New York Knicks’ once-promising season in Game 7 of the East semis, I wrote about the long and varied history of Indy knocking N.Y. out of the playoffs.
⚾ Kyle Hendricks’ Brutal Decline Is the Absolute End of the 2016 Cubs - With this week’s news that Hendricks was being demoted out of the Cubs’ rotation, I looked at the legacy of the 2016 World Champions — and their final remaining member.
🏒 Would Connor McDavid vs. the Rangers Guarantee Big Interest in the Stanley Cup? - What really predicts how much attention a Stanley Cup Finals matchup draws? Star power, big markets… or just great teams?
🏀 Ranking the top 12 NBA players through two rounds of playoffs ($) - Just as I did after Round 1 of the playoffs, I calculated the top players of the first two rounds using a combination of multiple value metrics.
⚾ The Marlins, the Mets and Baseball’s Top Revolving-Door Teams - I looked at which MLB franchises have featured stars who did their best work with other teams.
🏈 College Football's Unwinnable But Righteous TV War With the NFL by
🎾 How far can joy take Carlos Alcaraz? by
🏀 Give the WNBA rookies time, everybody by
⚾ Numlock Sunday: Noah Gittell on baseball at the movies by
🏒 What's the current state of American goaltending? by
🏀 What We Talk About When We Talk About Basketball Statistics: A Glossary by
⚾ Shota Imanaga Isn't Just Good - He's Historically Good by
⚾ Yankees' Owner Says Yankees' Payroll is Not Sustainable by
🏈 NFL: Estimated “Market” Power Ratings Entering 2024 Season by
⚾ Shawn Chacon's 2004 Season Makes No Sense by WalkoffStudios
⚾ The Mid 90s - Mid 2000s Was The Greatest Decade In Baseball History by Jabroni Baseball
⚾ Educating Twitter: Phony WAR Complaints by
🃏 Six Ways Being a Cardplayer Helps me Analyze Politics by
🏈 Reminder: Bill Belichick Was Pretty Good as the Giants Defensive Coordinator by
🎵 The Doll That Could "Predict” the Future of Pop Music by Joe Regrets
