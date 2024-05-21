Florida Marlins Moises Alou, Edgar Renteria, Gary Sheffield and Bobby Bonilla celebrate after Bonilla hit a grand slam against the Atlanta Braves on May 13, 1997. (STEVEN R. SCHAEFER/AFP via Getty Images)

Sometimes, certain topics just keep coming up. When I wrote about the MLB teams who did the most with the least homegrown talent — and vice-versa — last week, I highlighted that the Miami Marlins own the biggest gap between how many Wins Above Replacement their original players are producing this season and how many WAR the team is currently getting from its actual roster.

(Let’s just say that Miami would be quite a bit better off if it had held onto Marcell Ozuna, Zac Gallen, Christian Yelich, J.T. Realmuto, Pablo Lopez, Giancarlo Stanton, etc.)

The Marlins don’t have any of those players, of course, because instead of paying them, the team traded them as part of a longstanding habit of dealing away whole rosters worth of contending talent. So it was a pleasant coincidence this weekend when I saw that one of my favorite MLB YouTubers, Jolly Olive, did a video about the Marlins’ extensive trade history as a franchise:

Indeed, the Marlins have seen an impressive array of big names come in and out of the clubhouse door over the years — most of whom did a lot more for other franchises than they ever did in South Florida. This, in turn, got me thinking: Which team has churned through the most transitory set of stars?

Here’s my methodology: First, I converted each player’s WAR to their equivalent Win Shares, so we can use percentages of career value without worrying about negative wins. Then, for each player-season, I calculated their career Win Shares with that franchise and overall, computing the percentage of lifetime value the player created for the team he was on in a given season. Finally, for each team I calculated a weighted average of that percentage, with each player’s Win Shares from that year as the weights.

Within the post-collusion free agency era (since 1990), the smallest share in any team-season is 27.7% for the 1997 Florida Marlins — meaning the average member of that World-Series winning team, weighted by his contributions that season, produced only 27.7% of his career value for the Marlins organization. Here are the lowest percentages among both all teams and champions during that period:

The Marlins have quite a few entries on the list, including two of the three most nomadic championship rosters (in 1997 and then again in 2003). The rest are an interesting mix of other recent expansion clubs, veteran-laden squads who amassed players from around the league, or — in the case of the 2001 Diamondbacks — both!

This doesn’t necessarily mean the Marlins are the most transient franchise in their talent overall, however. To find that, we need to take one additional step and calculate the weighted average of our seasonal values for each team by the Win Shares produced by each player across the entire span of seasons since 1990. After we do that, here are the leaders by franchise:

Perhaps surprisingly, the Marlins are not No. 1 in our overall ranking, checking in with their average Win Share being created by a player who produced 53.4% of his career value for Florida/Miami. Both the Toronto Blue Jays, at 53.3%, and the New York Mets, at a mere 51.4%, are lower.

The Mets caught me a bit by surprise here, but many of their greatest players since 1990 have done less than half of their career damage in Queens, including:

Carlos Beltran - 352 career Win Shares, 40.3% w/ the Mets

Mike Piazza - 303 career Win Shares, 45.3% w/ the Mets

Tom Glavine - 426 career Win Shares, 21.0% w/ the Mets

John Olerud - 292 career Win Shares, 29.0% w/ the Mets

Johan Santana - 231 career Win Shares, 32.4% w/ the Mets

Francisco Lindor - 203 career Win Shares, 36.6% w/ the Mets

Steve Trachsel - 177 career Win Shares, 40.4% w/ the Mets

Curtis Granderson - 251 career Win Shares, 26.3% w/ the Mets

David Cone - 291 career Win Shares, 38.7% w/ the Mets

R.A. Dickey - 148 career Win Shares, 42.5% w/ the Mets

Robin Ventura - 278 career Win Shares, 22.2% w/ the Mets

Zack Wheeler - 146 career Win Shares, 40.8% w/ the Mets

Bret Saberhagen - 272 career Win Shares, 20.8% w/ the Mets

Bobby Bonilla - 209 career Win Shares, 26.4% w/ the Mets

Angel Pagan - 118 career Win Shares, 44.2% w/ the Mets

Jeff Kent - 299 career Win Shares, 16.9% w/ the Mets

Bernard Gilkey - 131 career Win Shares, 38.1% w/ the Mets

Cliff Floyd - 163 career Win Shares, 30.0% w/ the Mets

… OK, you get the idea. Some of these names are pretty surprising — Piazza had slightly more value as a Dodger than as a Met, for instance — while others speak to the team’s tendency to get big-name veterans or let useful younger players slip through its fingers. Who knew that, at least by this measure, the Mets are out-Marlin-ing the Marlins themselves?

But don’t worry, the 1997 Marlins remain a monument to hit-and-run team-building. Not only were they the biggest revolving-door champion of the recent era, but they were the most revolving-door team, full stop. Shopping for a World Series means your stars don’t ever stick around for long, which means you see them produce a lot of value for somebody else’s franchise — but it also means you got to experience a special run with them.

Fans of recent fire-sale Marlin squads didn’t even get to do that much. But when a team churns through this much talent, chances are it will hit on another winning group again, sooner or later.

Filed under: Baseball, Statgeekery