Pascal Siakam of the Indiana Pacers dribbles the ball while being guarded by Precious Achiuwa of the New York Knicks in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Second Round. (Elsa/Getty Images)

One of the most exciting, promising seasons in recent New York Knicks history ended abruptly on Sunday, with the Indiana Pacers beating N.Y. 130-109 in Game 7 of the East semifinals at Madison Square Garden.

New York will have plenty of time to dissect the reasons for the loss: Crucial Game 7 injuries to OG Anunoby (5 minutes in) and, cruelest of all, Jalen Brunson (who fractured his hand with 5 minutes left in the third quarter), on top of a growing injury list during the series overall. A defense that allowed the third-most points ever in a Game 7 — the second-most ever by a road team — and by far the highest field goal percentage (67.1%) by a road team in a Game 7.

Six different Pacers scored in double-figures, including Tyrese Haliburton with a team-high 26 and T.J. McConnell with 12 off the bench, helping to spoil an incredible game (39 points, 9-for-15 from 3) by hot-shooting Donte DiVincenzo in the loss. Indiana grabbed a 10+ point lead before the end of the first quarter, taking the crowd out of the game early and answering every time the Knicks seemed to build momentum.

All told, it was a bitterly disappointing season finale for New York in a game where things seemed set up for the home team to advance. The Knicks had been 5-1 in the playoffs, and a perfect 3-0 in the series, at MSG before Game 7. If any team seemed primed to allow 130 points, one would have guessed it might be Indiana, given their porous defense.

But that would discount the history between these two franchises. Including 2024, the Pacers and Knicks have faced off eight times starting in 1993:

Overall, that’s 5 wins for the Pacers (including 5 of the past 6 series), 3 wins for the Knicks… and 8 points in 9 seconds for Reggie Miller.

Going back to their last championship run in 1973, the Knicks have made the playoffs 27 times. Nearly one-fifth of those trips (five, or 18.5%) have ended at the hands of the Pacers. Only the Chicago Bulls, with six eliminations of the Knicks, have done more to keep New York from winning another ring.

Five of those Bulls series came specifically during the Michael Jordan era, but the Pacers have now tied MJ in the number of times they’ve thwarted the Knicks since their last NBA title.

New York has a lot to be proud of from the 2023-24 season, from the ongoing superstar ascent of Brunson to the development of the supporting cast around him. But in a do-or-die game at the Garden, the Knicks’ season ran out of steam against one of their oldest, most hated nemeses.

Filed under: NBA