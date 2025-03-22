📝 The Week That Was (March 17-21, 2025)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance. And yes, this was a notably basketball-heavy week! Apologies to readers who like the other sports; we’ll do more of them next week.
🏀 Rick Pitino and John Calipari’s Long, Strange Paths Cross Again - With St. John’s and Arkansas set to face off in the NCAA tournament this afternoon, I wrote about the trajectories of their two coaches — Pitino and Calipari — as friends, rivals and eventually whatever the hell it is that they are now.
🏀 Nikola Jokić Is Losing the NBA MVP Race — But Probably Not Because of Voter Fatigue - There’s a (not-unreasonable) narrative setting in that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is leading Jokić for the MVP because voters might be tired of penciling in the big Serbian’s name for the award every single year. But what does the data say about the effect of voter fatigue in the NBA?
🏀 Building the Perfect Men’s March Madness Lineup - Using some Bart Torvik stats, I plotted out the best players in the 2025 tourney field at a variety of different micro-positions/roles.
🏁Why Homestead can give us early clues about title contenders - At NASCAR.com, I wrote about why Homestead-Miami Speedway still has outsized influence on the Cup Series championship even though it no longer hosts the title race — nor is it even a part of the playoffs this year.
🏁🎧 A Berry Good Weekend - This week on, and I talked about Josh Berry’s surprise win at Vegas — the seventh-most surprising win on an oval since 2006 according to predicted Driver Rating (see below) — plus we broke down this weekend’s race at Miami and made our one-and-done contest picks.
🏀 Duke Is the Right Favorite — But These Underrated Teams Could Win Your Pool - Jason Lisk of PoolGenius and I compared pre-tournament public picks with the statistical odds to find teams that were probably underrated by your tourney pool competitors — and thus would provide good value for your picks.
🏀 These 2025 NCAA Men’s Tournament Teams Are Set Up to Impress — Or Disappoint - Before the tourney tipped off, I used my NCAA Tournament Forecast model to look for teams who had the best chance of winning more — or less — than we would expect based on historical trends for their seed.
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week. I don’t always 100% agree with what’s linked here… but that’s also sort of the point.
🏈 Historical CPOE: Results and Takeaways by
🏈 Anthony Richardson and the danger of quarterback daydreaming by
🏈 Whoever Wins UNLV's QB Battle is Going to Lead CFB in Rushing Scores? by
🏀 The 2024-25 NBA season's happiest surprises by
🏀 NCAA Tournament Teams To Study by
🏀 Adam Silver Is a Tanking Hypocrite by
🏀 I Caught Up With Crying Piccolo Girl by
🏀 Hold up. Do I love the First Four? What? Why? by
🏀 The F5's Most Underrated Player of 2025 by(Note: I usually just go with Herb Jones for this, but his injury has rendered him ineligible ☹️)
🏀 "I’m Back": The true story of Michael Jordan's 1995 baseball comeback by
⚾️ How the Dodgers Became Japan's Team by
⚾️ When Congress Took A Bite Out Of Baseball by
⚾️▶️ GUYS Episode 11: Underrated 90's Guys by Game Winning RBI
⚾️ Van Lingle Mungo: Strikeout! by
⚾️ Statistical Stories of Right-Handers Who Controlled the Running Game by
🏒 NHL Power Plays Are The Best They've Been In 40 Years by
🏒 Following success with Stars and Ducks, Victory+ diving deeper into free hockey streaming and March Mailbag: How I watch hockey, playing styles, and building out future rosters by
🏒 Moving beyond a "points" mentality by
🏒 What if the Stars hadn't left Minnesota? by
🏒 Early Returns: Logan Stankoven in CAR by
🏒 KINGSTON / Not quite the oldest newspaper in the country, but definitely the oldest cub reporter by
🎧 HoS: Jay Caspian Kang // Is the Analytics Movement dead? Can it thrive in politics? by
🎵 The Greatest Two-Hit Wonders by
😑 What is it like to be a low I.Q.? // A new flavor of Twitter I.Q. discourse by(Note: Both Max and I find this discourse troubling, just to be completely clear.)
💵 Dollar Devaluation and the Antisystem Youth by
🔥 inside the hot girl economy by
👀 'Abundance' Liberals Have a Carbon Problem by
Old YouTube game(s) of the week
1997 NCAA Tournament 1st Round Highlights
Music to play us out
NCAA on CBS - Classic College Basketball Theme Music (1993-2003)
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
