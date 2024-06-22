📝 The Week That Was (June 17-21, 2024)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
What I did this week
⚾ Willie Mays Was Baseball’s Greatest All-Around Star - To honor the late baseball legend after he passed on Tuesday, I looked at his reputation as the best all-around player in MLB history from a couple of statistical angles.
⚾ Effectively Wild Episode 2180: Passing the Greatest-Living-Player Torch - Relatedly, I joined Ben Lindbergh and Rany Jazayerli on FanGraphs’ Effectively Wild podcast, talking about Mays’ legacy and who the Greatest Living Ballplayer™ should now be.
🏀 Why Don’t the Advanced Metrics Like Caitlin Clark (Yet)? - I dug into the numbers to explain why everyone’s favorite lightning-rod of a basketball player, Caitlin Clark, has advanced metrics that aren’t as impressive as we’d expect from her reputation or exciting style of play.
⚾ The Dodgers Have Been MLB’s Most Injured Team... And It’s Going to Get Even Worse. - To introduce my new MLB injury WAR tracker, I looked at baseball’s most injured team, the Dodgers, who keep adding new names to their wounded ranks.
🏀 The Year Of The Celtics - This NBA season could only belong to one team… and it was the Celtics, literally all year long.
🏀 2024 WNBA Estimated RAPTOR player ratings - I finally calculated Estimated RAPTOR for the WNBA this week, and added it to the Consensus Wins composite ranking as well.
🏁 Who should replace Martin Truex Jr. at Joe Gibbs Racing? - For NASCAR.com, I ranked the potential replacements for Truex using Adjusted Points+ index. (My No. 2 pick among Cup drivers, Chase Briscoe, appears to be the choice after Christopher Bell may have let the news slip early.)
🏀 Are 2024 Boston Celtics the ultimate four-player depth team? ($) - At ESPN+, I ranked the depth of the Top 4 Estimated RAPTOR players on each champion. The ‘24 Celtics rank very high!
🏀 13 Takeaways from the NBA Finals - As part of’s Finals round-up, I reflected on the Celtics’ title (and maybe gloated a lil bit over correctly picking Boston in 5).
🏀🏒 Neither Championship Sweep Happened. (BOY, Did They Ever Not Happen.) - For a little while there, it looked like we might get not just one, but two of those increasingly rare championship-round sweeps. Then both sweeps were averted in record-breaking blowout fashion.
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
🏀 The Celtics are the prototype of a modern NBA champion by
🏀 The NBA's French Revolution by
🏀 How To Build A Roster In The Modern Portal Era by
🏀 Building the all-analytics Team USA roster by
🏀 Breanna Stewart's Shooting Slump by
⚾️ With Willie Mays Gone, Who is the Greatest Living Ballplayer? - by
🏈 Is Clutchness Real? An Overly Long Essay on the Topic of Clutch Quarterbacks by, and relatedly…
-
🏀 C'ing is believing by
🏀 The Boston Celtics were and are the NBA's Team of the Season by
🏈 Why (Some of) the Big 12’s Weirdness Works by
🏀 The Truth Behind The WNBA's Skyrocketing Franchise Valuations by
🏒 In a salary cap world, teams could no longer wait for the Stanley Cup to make trades by
⚾️ Willie Mays ‘The Catch’ | Sport Science by ESPN Throwback
🏀 Remember When: Yao Ming and Brandon Roy's Two Seconds of Madness by
🏀 NBA Inside Stuff Review - Stephon Marbury, Straight Outta Brooklyn by
🪐 Why Star Wars Fascinates Me by
📝 Don't Look Back (1988) / What the Brat Pack documentary says about journalism by
🔥 Many Conspiracy Theories Have in Fact Been Proven True by Freddie DeBoer
🎬 The Worst Sitcom Ending of All Time — Two and a Half Men by LowercaseJai
🌪️ The Worst Tornado of Every Year (since 1950) by Swegle Studios
Video Game of the Week
World Series Baseball 2K2 for the Sega Dreamcast
Music to play us out
Willow Smith - Symptom of Life
