Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics reacts after a play during Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Sometimes, an NBA season just belongs to a particular team.

Nearly a decade ago, that team was the Golden State Warriors, who showed up as favorites in our preseason numbers at FiveThirtyEight and ended up dominating all year en route to the NBA title — prompting me to write this piece about The Year of the Warriors.

Similarly, 2023-24 in the NBA was The Year of the Celtics. With apologies to the defending champion Denver Nuggets, Boston went into the season as favorites according to my predictions — and they ranked as the most likely team to win the title in my composite forecast every single day (!) of the season. Wire to wire, this season belonged to these Celtics.

During the regular season, Boston had the co-third-best net rating of any team since the 1976 ABA merger — and therefore was also tied for the third-best regular season net rating of any eventual champion in that span:

Along the way, the Celtics sort of broke our brains around how championship basketball should be played.

Their unmatched depth — especially in the playoffs, with the four horsemen of the apocalypse (Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Derrick White and Jrue Holiday) — overcame typical notions about what happens to the team with the best player in a series, or even the two best players in a series. They also upended our ideas about whether a team’s top player must be its “closer”: Though he had a 30+ point near-triple double in the clincher over Dallas, Tatum wasn’t always Boston’s most impactful performer in the clutch… and that didn’t matter.

And then there were the 3s. SO many 3s. These Celtics launched more 3-pointers than any champion, attempting 47.1 percent of their regular season field goals from downtown — breaking a record set by the 2021-22 Warriors team that topped Boston in the Finals.

In part because of their record-challenging blowout loss in Game 4 of the Finals, Boston’s overall playoff performance wasn’t quite as dominant relative to other champions as they were during the regular season — they finished ninth in playoff net rating among champs:

People can (and surely will) also quibble over whether Boston faced an “easy” path to the Finals, though a 5-game Finals victory over Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving will probably silence some of those comments.

Given how close these Celtics had come so many times before without a title to show for it, Boston will take this championship and let others debate things like their legacy and place in history. But when those debates are had, this Celtics squad will have a case as at least one of the NBA’s top modern champs.

Seldom is a team the title favorite from start to finish; Boston just did that, and they did it with some of the most dominant metrics we’ve seen. In the annals of the game, that’s going to be worth something, regardless of whether they look or play like what we’re used to seeing from a champion.

