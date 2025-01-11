📝 The Week That Was (January 6-10, 2025)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
In this space on Saturdays, I do a weekly round-up of sorts: Sifting through what I wrote that you might have missed during the week, what I’ve been reading and watching myself, and some other fun things that have been going on. Let me know what you think about the format in the comments (or email me!1), and if there are running sections you’d like to see on a regular basis.
What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance.
🏀 The Knicks Are Riding Brunson and Towns — But Are They a One-Trick Pony? - Collaborating with my buddy, we wrote about the 2024-25 Knicks — and how their playoff-style reliance on a narrow set of players and plays is a double-edged sword.
🏈 Who’s Got the Best Chance to Win Super Bowl LIX? - With the playoff field finally set, I used a handful of different power ratings to look at each team’s odds to advance to (and win) the Super Bowl.
🏈 Which Dark-Horse NFL Playoff Team Can Crash the Favorites' Super Bowl Party? - Relatedly, I wanted to dig into the reasons why a team outside the heaviest favorites (the Lions, Bills, Ravens, Eagles and Chiefs) can actually make a run at the championship.
🏀 Cooper Flagg, freshmen, defense: Duke dominance by the stats - At ESPN, I wrote about the factors driving Duke’s early success: Yes, it’s Cooper Flagg, but he’s not the only reason the Blue Devils are a threat.
🧊 Can the New York Rangers Salvage Their Season? - After suffering one of the most abrupt in-season collapses of any (previously good) NHL team ever, the Rangers are suddenly in real danger of missing the playoffs.
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
🏈 The Purdy Problem by
🏈 Why Marcus Freeman's national title run matters and Stop worrying about lopsided College Football Playoff games by
🏈 MOV: Let's talk about margin of victory, plus some random notes by
🏈 No, I don't think the P4 Split is coming (right now) by Matt Brown
🏈 NFL Plus/Minus: Who Should Be The 2024 NFL Offensive Player Of The Year? by
🏈 Ranking the Biggest NFL Playoff Upsets by
🏈 Ahman Green, Radio Waves, and a Love for the Green Bay Packers by
🏈▶️ The Eye of the Storm | History of the Tampa Bay Storm Pt. 1 by LoopyDoopy
🏀 A defense (and an examination) of the NBA's silliest award: Player of the Week and Why your team won't win the Finals by
🏀 The F5's Midseason Guide To Pretending You Know Ball by
🏀 Career Advice For Jimmy Butler byand Jimmy Butler is a Toxic Ex by
🏀 Explaining Paul George's Shooting Struggles by
🧊 On the pressure, the hype, and the maturity of Connor Bedard to handle it all by
🧊 What Would It Take To Replicate The 2018-2019 St. Louis Blues' Run? by
⚾ 73 Baseball DJs Ranked By Their DJ Names by(Note: This list does have one glaring omission.)
🏁 How Race Car Drivers Are Slotting Into Teen Heartthrob Status! by
⛳▶️ GOLF GAMES: a brief and poorly researched history by Wimp Wilson
💰 Are Sports Teams Overvalued? 3 Revenue Streams They'll Go After Next by
📀 Favorite L.A. Albums, Part One: Warren Zevon (1976) by
📺 Get Rich in Your Parent's Basement by
▶️Why We're Creating a Future That Nobody Wants by Daniel Schmachtenberger
Old YouTube game(s) of the week
Notre Dame Football vs No. 6 Ohio State (2023)
Music to play us out
Republica - “Ready To Go”
neil[dot]paine[at]gmail[dot]com
