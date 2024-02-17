The Week That Was (Feb. 12-16, 2024)
What I did this week
🏈 Patrick Mahomes Is Literally Impossible to Stop When You Need to Stop Him - After he did it again in the Super Bowl, I looked at just how good Patrick Mahomes has been at leading must-score drives for the Chiefs. (This is the post where the viral stat about Mahomes going 7-for-7 in those situations came from.)
🏈 Where Do the 2023-24 Chiefs Rank among the Toughest Super Bowl Paths? - Prompted by a remark in one of my fave podcasts, I set out to measure the difficulty of K.C.’s path to the title. It will probably be lost in the narrative of inevitability around Mahomes and the Chiefs’ dynasty, but this was not an easy road and the Chiefs were not favored to survive it… but they did anyway, which is pretty special.
🎧 The Finder pod: Analytics storyteller Neil Paine - My friendwas nice enough to have me on his podcast to talk about our shared history telling stories with numbers, lessons from analytics over the years (hello, Andrew Wiggins), my experience with the Atlanta Hawks’ front office, and what our favorite weird stats have been.
🏁 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Preview - Using metrics like my Adjusted Points index, I went through each full-time team on the grid in the NASCAR Cup Series, discussing their strengths, weaknesses and what they need to succeed in 2024.
🏀 Why Isn’t Jayson Tatum Getting More MVP Buzz? - Though it feels like being the Best Player on the Best Team™ is a reliable ticket for MVP consideration, that hasn’t really been true for Tatum this year. Why is that? And how often does that mantle actually lead to MVP success throughout history?
⚾️ An Early Look at 2024 MLB Predictions - Pulling projection data from a bunch of different sources, I took a tour through what the stats and oddsmakers think going into the 2024 MLB season.
🏈 There’s No Limit to the Bets You Can Make on Patrick Mahomes - In the immediate wake of Super Bowl LVIII, I wrote about how Mahomes is able to negate any on-paper advantage the opponent seems to have. His most impressive feat yet was leading K.C. over a San Francisco team that had been substantially better for most of the season, causing that track record to become irrelevant in crunch time.
🏀 14 Takes: The NBA's Spectacular Rookie Class - As a guest in another star-studdedensemble, I wrote a little about Scoot Henderson’s rookie year. Yes, his metrics are horrible — but there are some recent examples of young players who were nearly as bad and ended up turning out just fine.
🏀 When Will Caitlin Clark Break The All-Time Scoring Record? - This is another one of those updating trackers, but it’s cool to finally see Clark’s line rise above Kelsey Plum’s line on the chart:
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
⚾️ There's At Least One Stat Left To Invent by- Just wanted to chime in and say this is one of the best baseball things I’ve read in a while — it poses the question of how much the postseason should factor into players’ legacies as MLB expands the playoffs and makes them take on more weight within the overall season than ever.
🎧 Listen To How Walt Hickey And Neil Paine Tried To Break Madden (Feb. 25, 2015)
Anybody else remember MLB Power Pros? At a glance, the cute, abstract character designs suggest a simple game intended for children — but that would be selling Power Pros extremely short. Based on the long-running Japanese series Jikkyō Powerful Pro Yakyū, this game had a surprising amount of depth, from gameplay that felt smooth but offered a challenge (the targeting system while batting recalled the Ken Griffey Jr. games for the N64) to numerous different modes of play. Those included a HR derby, season mode and, of course, “success mode” — a full-fledged JRPG/visual novel/life simulator that allowed you to build the career (and social life) of an aspiring young baseball player in school. I’m still waiting for Tim Rogers to do a 6-hour video retrospective on this one.
