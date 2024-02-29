Art: Bree Linville / The Messenger

Caitlin Clark is tearing up the basketball courts again in 2023-24, leading all NCAA Division-I scorers in points per game by a wide margin. As a result, the Iowa Hawkeyes star is rewriting the all-time record books with her career numbers in the scoring column.

To help track her progress, I’ll be updating the chart below, which measures Clark’s total career points, along with where she will be through each remaining game this season if she scores at her current PPG average. With those pieces of information, you can see if when Clark is tracking to break broke Kelsey Plum’s women’s record (3,527 points) — and how much danger Pete Maravich’s overall D-I record (3,667) is in, too.

With this sick logo 3, Clark broke Plum’s record early in Iowa’s game against Michigan on Thursday, Feb. 15:

(She then tacked on 41 more points for good measure, because of course she did.)

On Feb. 28, Clark broke the major-college record of 3,649 points, held by Kansas’ Lynette Woodard. (Woodard’s number isn’t officially recognized by the NCAA because she played in the AIAW — which operated women’s basketball before the NCAA began to do so in 1982 — from 1977-81.)

And at her current pace, Clark is tracking to clear Maravich by 15 points in the regular season finale against Ohio State on Mar. 3. Keep checking here over the rest of the regular season to see whether those mark-your-calendar moments change based on how she does going forward.

