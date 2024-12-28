📝 The Week That Was (December 23-27, 2024)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
What I did this week
Here are the things I wrote or podcasted about during the previous week, sorted in descending order by quality, popularity and/or current relevance. (This week was admittedly light due to Christmas… 🎄🎁)
🏀 NBA Teams Might Genuinely Be Taking Too Many 3-Pointers Now - My ongoing interrogation of how “The Nerds” affected sports brought me to look into whether the traditional analytics behind the rise of 3-pointers actually even applies anymore to the current NBA.
⚾ Rickey Henderson Brought Baseball’s Past Into the Future - We lost one of baseball’s greatest — and most flamboyant — stars last week. 😢 My tribute to Henderson was focusing on how he changed the leadoff role forever, combining old-school speed with sabermetrics-approved OBP and the power that would become a top-of-the-order staple in the future.
🏀 Breakout seasons for NBA players under age 25: Nine most improved - For ESPN, I looked at the young players who are leveling up the most this season (based on strong Estimated RAPTOR ratings in 2024-25 versus a limited previous record of success).
🎁Let’s Have a Chill Holiday Hangout Opening Trading Cards and Remembering Some Guys!🎄- It was admittedly a bit of a different post for me, but I did a Christmas Eve video where I opened some packs of old hockey cards and waxed nostalgic about the players who came up (and even some players who didn’t!)
🏀 6 Basketball Writers And Their Most Underrated Player of All-Time - I contributed one of the entries to’s list here 😊
Just for fun, here’s the latest College Football Playoff forecast simulation using SRS ratings:2
Also, check out these odds of ending up in each conference playoff seed, based on NFL Elo rating simulations:
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
A collection of articles (with a heavy focus on my fellow Substackers), videos and other media that I enjoyed and/or found thought-provoking over the past week.
🏈 The CFP first round games weren't always competitive...perhaps they'll rarely ever be byand Don’t blame Playoff committee for first round getting out of hand by Stewart Mandel
🏈🏀 How the NFL Stole Christmas byand NBA Christmas Miracle Defused TV Ratings Crisis in One Day by Eric Fisher
🏈 Race to the Finish // Josh Allen was once the heavy favorite to win his first MVP, but Lamar Jackson's recent performances have him closing at the end regular season by
🏈▶️ Can You Recreate The Patriots Dynasty In Madden NFL 2002? by DYN-CHISE
🏀 No, NBA teams are not all playing exactly the same way by
🏀 Seeing monsters by
🏀 Victor Wembanyama is ready to take over, but will the league be a willing participant? by Vincent Goodwill
🏀 The NBA is Better Off Because LeBronism is Fading Out by
🏀 Unreasonable Ideas To Reduce NBA Three-Pointers by
🏀 Holiday Memories: 15 Years Playing Basketball on Christmas by
🏀 What If The NBA Brought Back Christmas Day Jerseys? by
🏀▶️ Piston Time: The NBA's Point Shaving Scandal by Stupid Beyond Belief
⚾ Being Rickey by
⚾ RICKEY HENDERSON & TED WILLIAMS / The secrets & mysteries of the nonpareil ballplayers by
⚾ Miguel Cabrera's Back-to-Back MVP Seasons Were the Same, But Very Different by
⚾ From the Archives: MadBum for the Hall? by
-
🧊 NHL OZ Entry Trends // Rules of thumb for how to attack off the rush by
🏈🏀⚾🧊 The Big Four Sports Leagues’ Players Have Gotten Too Good by Ben Lindbergh
🎓 When 2025 arrives, so will the end of the amateur athlete in college sports by Eddie Pells
📚 The Sports Books That Sportswriters Love by
🎓 Why Is There So Much Fraud in Academia? by
-
🎄▶️ Elf Bowling: The Most Unlikely Franchise Ever by GameDay
Old YouTube game of the week
The Mile High Miracle! (Ravens vs. Broncos, 2012 AFC Divisional)
(Note: RIP Greg Gumbel, one of the most underrated announcers to ever do it.)
Music to play us out
“Great Pumpkin Waltz” by Vince Guaraldi
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
