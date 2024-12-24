Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

🎁Let’s Have a Chill Holiday Hangout Opening Trading Cards and Remembering Some Guys!🎄

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, everyone :)
Neil Paine
Dec 24, 2024
Share
Transcript

This is a bit of an, um, departure from my usual content, but I thought it might be fun to sit back on Christmas Eve and open up some old hockey card packs from the early 1990s and do a little Remembering Some Guys. (Including a moment where I completely mess up which Ron Wilson I’m talking about and go on a tangent about the wrong Ron Wilson.) Enjoy!

(Also, here’s that post I mentioned about Mike Modano.)

Filed under: Hockey, Frivolities

Neil’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Neil’s Substack
Neil’s Substack
Authors
Neil Paine