🎁Let’s Have a Chill Holiday Hangout Opening Trading Cards and Remembering Some Guys!🎄

This is a bit of an, um, departure from my usual content, but I thought it might be fun to sit back on Christmas Eve and open up some old hockey card packs from the early 1990s and do a little Remembering Some Guys. (Including a moment where I completely mess up which Ron Wilson I’m talking about and go on a tangent about the wrong Ron Wilson.) Enjoy!

(Also, here’s that post I mentioned about Mike Modano.)

