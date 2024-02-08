Buddy Hield, headed to Philly, had the most Wins Above Replacement of any player added in the week before the deadline.

Anyone hoping to see any vaguely big names — such as Dejounte Murray or Andrew Wiggins — find new teams at the NBA trade deadline came away feeling disappointed on Thursday afternoon. According to my Estimated RAPTOR Wins Above Replacement (WAR) metric, the best player on the move within a week of the deadline was new Philadelphia 76ers guard Buddy Hield — a fine player, to be sure, but not exactly a massive difference-maker.

But with the help of Spotrac, I was keeping track of every deal made on and around the deadline. Going back to Dec. 30’s Knicks-Raptors deal for OG Anunoby, here are the teams that added (or subtracted) the most net 2023-24 WAR per 82 team games in the six-ish weeks leading up to the deadline:

One of my favorite ways to present this type of accounting (value-in, value-out) is to plot net WAR added against playoff odds, to get a sense of whether the teams adding talent aligned with our notions of who would be a buyer or seller based on their prospects for the rest of this season. Here’s that chart:

A few observations on this year’s deadline:

Filed under: NBA