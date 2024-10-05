📝 The Week That Was (September 30-October 4, 2024)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
What I did this week
⚾ Baseball Bytes: Wild Card Wrap-up, Division Series Duels - After the first round of the 2024 MLB postseason concluded, I reset the odds and dove into the big takeaways going forward.
🏁 2024 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Odds: Byron and Blaney Up, Reddick and Larson Down - This week’s NASCAR playoff column looked at the biggest changes in the odds since last week — and which drivers are facing the highest leverage this weekend at Talladega.
🏈 Football Bytes: Is Jayden Daniels Putting Together the Best Modern Rookie QB Season? - Jayden Daniels’ rookie year is off to one helluva start — but is it better than C.J. Stroud last year (or any other rookie QB since 1970)?
🏀 How Dikembe Mutombo helped Allen Iverson and Sixers climb the mountain in 2001 - After the unfortunate news that Mutombo died this week, I paid tribute to the great big man by looking at his role on the 2001 Philadelphia 76ers — when his defensive presence helped Allen Iverson make his lone trip to the NBA Finals.
⚾ Baseball Bytes: We Couldn’t Have Done It Without You Guys - My baseball column wrapped up the regular season by looking at the players whose performance over expectations helped power their teams to the playoffs.
🏒 2024-25 NHL Team Elo Power Rankings - With the NHL calendar technically dropping the puck on Friday from Czechia, I fired up the ol’ Elo predictor model for the new season.
⚾ What to Watch For as the 2024 MLB Playoffs Get Underway - Before the postseason began, I introduced my Playoff Predictor and went through the most interesting (to me, at least) items that jumped off the page.
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
Old YouTube game of the week
Dale Earnhardt's final NASCAR win | Talladega Superspeedway
Music to play us out
Joe Cocker - Feelin' Alright
