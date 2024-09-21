📝 The Week That Was (September 16-20, 2024)
A roundup of what I wrote, read, watched, etc. over the past week.
What I did this week
🏈 QB U: Arch Manning Has Entered the Chat - This week’s college football column focused on Arch Manning’s first career start for Texas, plus Bryce Young adding to Alabama’s NFL QB troubles, and Josh Heupel’s legacy at Oklahoma.
🏁 Denny Hamlin’s First Cup Series Championship Rides on a Coin Flip - For this week’s NASCAR playoff forecast, I focused on Hamlin’s precarious odds to advance from the Round of 16 and eventually ditch his title of the greatest driver to never win a championship. (Note: This piece also ran at NASCAR.com.)
⚾ Baseball Bytes: How Juan Soto Adapted His Swing to Yankee Stadium - Soto was never a pull hitter before 2024, so it was an open question how much he’d take advantage of Yankee Stadium’s RF porch. Well, consider that question answered.
🏀 WNBA rookie rankings: Caitlin Clark beats out Angel Reese - Yes, that’s right: Finally, we checked in on the WNBA Consensus Wins leaders after Clark’s rise to No. 1. (She ended the season nearly a full win ahead of Reese.)
🏀 New WNBA Records Still Need Context - With even more all-time single-season WNBA records falling in 2024, I looked at how many would have held up if previous eras played today’s 40-game schedules.
🏈 Which Teams’ Quarterbacks Do Better Elsewhere? - The downfall of Bryce Young prompted many to point out the Panthers’ history of mismanaging QBs, so I looked to see which teams had the biggest recent differential between how their QBs do with their franchise versus others.
Some interesting things I read/watched this week
At the request of reader Ori, I’m going to be organizing these by sport from now on, with miscellaneous items at the bottom.
🏈 NFL Passing Game Officially Dead? byand Why Are All the Quarterbacks Bad Now? by
🏈 Kickstart My Heart (1974) byand Kickers are taking over the NFL by Brett Kollmann
🏈 League of Extra Ordinary Quarterbacks by
🏈 The Pac-12 Lives by
🏈 How did Cal Twitter enter the zeitgeist of college football culture? by
🏈 NFL Positional Spending in 2024 by
⚾ The greatest performance in MLB history by
⚾ Could Shohei Ohtani Pitch in the Playoffs Next Month? by
⚾ 10 Mets players fans love to loathe by
🏀 Is Adrian Wojnarowski Actually Retiring? by
🏀 One-Time NBA All-Stars: Antonio and Dale Davis by(Note: I would recommend reading all of Kelly’s “One-Time NBA All-Stars” series — they have been great trips down memory lane for this fan of ‘90s and 2000s bball.)
🏀 In a Box: The 1990s by
🏀 The Era of Collective Competence for NBA coaches and general managers by
☹️ Charlotte is the saddest major sports city by
🎙️ Did Frank Sinatra Really Perform at My Grandma's High School? by
🎞️ Why Does Editing Work? by
🗳️ Mad about the Electoral College? Blame California. by
📊 What people die from, what they Google, and what the media covers. by Our World In Data (h/t Gurwinder)
📲 Gen Z Has Regrets by Jonathan Haidt and Will Johnson (h/t)
🏛️ Gregory Aldrete: The Roman Empire - Rise and Fall of Ancient Rome by Lex Fridman
🎵 Tube Grooves: Ten Favorite Themes from 1970s TV Shows by
📷 Not an article, but TimeGuessr is a really fun game where you are presented with a photo, and you must guess where and when it was taken.
Chart of the week: 50-50, 40-70… or just do Barry Bonds stuff?
Old YouTube game of the week
Vick & the Dream Team Visit ATL! (Eagles vs. Falcons 2011, Week 2)
Music to play us out
SEASIDE LOVERS - X's And O's
Filed under: Weekly Round-up
